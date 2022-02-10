What to expect from the Press' new website

A new look is coming to the pressofac.com starting Thursday.

When you visit the website on Thursday, you'll notice some changes aimed at improving your experience.

The new website has a sleek, clean look with a wealth of enhancements, reimagining the way you experience the news.

The site will guide you to the stories that matter most. Personalized news, just for you, will be near the top of the home page. If you have shown a previous interest in a particular story topic, we’ll bring more of that to the top of the page.

Design blocks of content will clearly differentiate breaking news from lifestyle news and opinion from sports or photo galleries.

You will be able to zoom around the site with greater ease finding the information you care about most.

