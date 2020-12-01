 Skip to main content
What tide heights bring minor, moderate, major flood stage in South Jersey?
Island Flooding North Wildwood Stone Harbor

Homes in the Grassy Sound section of Middle Township along Ocean Drive are surrounded by high tide waters March 5. Extreme high tides lingered along South Jersey’s shore from coastal storm three days earlier, resulting in moderate flooding and some beach erosion on the barrier islands. Sinking land and rising waters mean more days of flooding, at higher levels, experts say.

 Dale Gerhard / Staff Photographer
Coastal Flooding Levels and Historical Crests

The tide heights above mean lower low water (MLLW) that gauges must reach to reach a certain flooding threshold level. The tide height for Sandy and the historical record are included as well. Data is as of December, 2020. 

Coastal flooding ranges from nuisance to destructive. South Jersey has seen it all. From Superstorm Sandy to the 1962 storm to sunny day flooding, salt water on roads and in homes have always been a concern in the region. 

Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding seen a handful of times throughout the year. Water may be on the roads and traffic may be stopped for a period of time. However, no damage to homes or businesses are likely.

Moderate flood stage is when water moves into unraised homes, businesses and dwelling. On the ocean side, water rushes up to the dunes. If not careful, harm to people and pets are possible.

Major flood stage does not happen every year and are reserved for the strongest of storms. Damage to life and property threatens. Roads may be closed for hours at a time. Sometimes, the low tide after a major high tide cycle remains in a flood stage, continuing problems for at least a half day. 

