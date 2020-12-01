What tide heights bring minor, moderate, major flood stage in South Jersey?

Coastal flooding ranges from nuisance to destructive. South Jersey has seen it all. From Superstorm Sandy to the 1962 storm to sunny day flooding, salt water on roads and in homes have always been a concern in the region.

Minor flood stage is the nuisance flooding seen a handful of times throughout the year. Water may be on the roads and traffic may be stopped for a period of time. However, no damage to homes or businesses are likely.

Moderate flood stage is when water moves into unraised homes, businesses and dwelling. On the ocean side, water rushes up to the dunes. If not careful, harm to people and pets are possible.

Major flood stage does not happen every year and are reserved for the strongest of storms. Damage to life and property threatens. Roads may be closed for hours at a time. Sometimes, the low tide after a major high tide cycle remains in a flood stage, continuing problems for at least a half day.

