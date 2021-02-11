WHEN: 9 a.m. Feb. 17

POSSIBLE VIEWING LOCATION: Bader Field. The City is hosting a $10 per car “pull up and watch” event. The gates at Bader Field will open at 7 a.m. Police estimated Bader Field can hold up to 4,500 vehicles.

HOW WILL THE DEMOLITION IMPACT THE SURROUNDING NEIGHBORHOODS: No businesses will have to close, some residents in the area will be asked to shelter in place for a little bit.

WILL THE BOARDWALK BE CLOSED DURING THE DEMOLITION: The beach and Boardwalk will be closed from Georgia to Mississippi avenues.

WHERE IS THE EXCLUSION ZONE: The exclusion zone where no vehicle or pedestrian traffic will be permitted will run from Georgia to Arkansas avenues and from the ocean and beach up to, but not including, Atlantic Avenue.

WHAT ROADS WILL BE CLOSED: Roadway and sidewalk closures will begin at 6:00 AM are expected to be re-opened by 1:00 PM. The closures are as follows (see map for details):

Pacific Avenue east bound will be detoured at Georgia Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.

Pacific Avenue west bound will be detoured at Arkansas Avenue. Traffic will be sent north to Atlantic Avenue.

-Mississippi Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

Columbia Place between Pacific Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

Missouri Avenue between Atlantic Avenue and the Boardwalk will be closed.

The Boardwalk and Beach between Georgia Avenue and Arkansas Avenue will be closed.

Atlantic Avenue will be open to all traffic and is recommended to be used.

IS THERE A NO FLY ZONE? The Federal Aviation Administration has issued a temporary flight restriction within one-half mile of the implosion site from 8:45 AM to 9:30 AM. This restriction includes unmanned drones.

COULD IT BE POSTPONED: A typical rain or light snow would not stop it at all, police said. Contractor Controlled Demolition Inc. of Phoenix, Maryland, would make the call on postponing.

HISTORY OF TRUMP PLAZA: Trump Plaza opened in 1984. Although Trump cut ties with the casino in 2009, he received a 10% fee for the use of his name on three of the city’s casinos at the time. In 2016, Icahn Enterprises bought the Trump properties out of bankruptcy court. Trump Taj Mahal Casino Resort reopened as Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City in 2018 after closing in 2016.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR THE PROPERTY: Following the demolition, city officials will meet with Icahn to discuss what is next for the property. A state report several years ago on Atlantic City suggested the Plaza be demolished to create so-called “greenscapes,” providing convenient access to the Boardwalk and ocean for nongambling visitors that could help reorient the “new” Atlantic City.

