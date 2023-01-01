What South Jersey is looking forward to in 2023

From the opening of a waterpark in Atlantic City to a variety of music festivals in the region, 2023 promises to be an interesting year. Here are some of the events and projects to look forward to:

SHOWBOAT WATERPARK

The $100 million Island Waterpark is slated to open this summer at the Showboat Atlantic City hotel.

Developer Bart Blatstein has said the project will be the largest beachfront indoor water park in the world.

The water park is expected to occupy 103,000 square feet and will include slides, pools and a lazy river, food and retail outlets, lounge areas and party rooms.

The entire project will be covered by a retractable glass-pane roof to make it a year-round destination, Blatstein has said.

Blatstein has pushed to make the seaside resort more family-friendly amid its numerous casinos and other adult entertainment venues. In summer 2021, Blatstein opened Lucky Snake, a 100,000-square-foot arcade at the Showboat.

BADER FIELD, FOR REAL THIS TIME?

Could this be the year that redevelopment at Bader Field in Atlantic City is finalized? It could happen.

The city was set to name a redeveloper for the 142-acre site earlier this month, but the state Department of Community Affairs expressed concerns about the agreement. City officials said they are expecting to name a redeveloper at their first meeting of the new year.

Two competing proposals have been publicized for the largest undeveloped parcel in the city, surrounded by water on three sides.

A series of false starts for developing the site has long frustrated city officials.

DEEM Enterprises wants to build a $2.7 billion luxury car-centric development at the historic airport site, with 2,000 units of housing, a retail promenade, a 2.44-mile auto course for residents to drive their expensive cars and other auto-themed attractions.

And Bart Blatstein of Tower Investments and owner of the Showboat hotel has a $3 billion plan to build 10,000 rental housing units on the site, retail and office space and canals to maximize that waterfront feeling.

STOCKTON TO OPEN NEW DORM IN AC

The growth of Stockton University in Atlantic City is set to continue. A new six-floor, 135,000-square-foot residence hall, which has not yet been formally named, is expected to open this fall across the street from O’Donnell Park at Atlantic and South Providence avenues.

It will have 416 beds in apartment-style rooms, a lounge, meeting room, on-site laundry and access to the existing parking garage at Stockton’s City Campus.

Stockton President Harvey Kesselman said the $69.3 million expansion demonstrates the university’s commitment to being an anchor institution in the city and its dedication to attracting a diverse and educated workforce.

The new residence hall, which occupies the site of the old Eldredge Building, is phase 2 of a four-phase project the college started in 2018 as part of a plan to establish a University District spanning from Chelsea Heights to the Boardwalk. Stockton’s 65,000-square-foot, six-story, academic and administrative John F. Scarpa building and a 533-bed residence building on Ventnor Avenue were part of Phase I of the project.

POT BUSINESS TO GROW

Last year, municipalities around the region developed ordinances allowing or limiting the sale of recreational marijuana.

In the coming year, more recreational marijuana businesses are expected to open in the region.

New Jersey residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana in a 2020 referendum by a 2-1 margin. The state Legislature, however, allowed for municipalities to create local standards, including the ability to ban certain kinds of marijuana businesses within their municipal limits.

A number of municipal governments in the region have formally expressed support for cannabis businesses within their borders. But while existing businesses that previously served the medicinal market were allowed to quickly pivot to the recreational market, many new recreational cannabis businesses are still awaiting approval and licensure by the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

AIRPORT TO WELCOME NEW CARRIER

Atlantic City International Airport will add a second airline carrier in May.

Minnesota-based Sun Country Airlines is expected to offer twice-weekly, seasonal flights from Atlantic City to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport starting May 1.

Atlantic City International is currently serviced solely by Spirit Airlines, which flies out of the airport to destinations in Florida, South Carolina and Puerto Rico.

Sun Country is a low-cost air carrier with flights to Mexico, Central America, Canada and the Caribbean. Atlantic City’s addition is one of 12 in its upcoming network expansion.

The airline also extended its booking schedule, so travelers can book trips through Labor Day 2023, the airline said.

CONCERTS UP AND DOWN THE COAST

Atlantic City and Wildwood will be home to several music festivals this summer.

The Barefoot Country Music Fest will return to the Wildwood beach in 2023, running June 15 to 18.

Blake Shelton, Darius Rucker and Kid Rock have been announced as headliners, joining more than 40 country artists on four stages. The 2022 event saw about 22,000 visitors.

This will be the third summer for the festival.

Meanwhile, Atlantic City is expected to host three major festivals this year, one at Bader Field and two on the beach.

First, the Bamboozle Festival is scheduled to be held May 5-7 at Bader Field. Acts announced for that show include Rick Ross, Limp Bizkit and Steve Aoki.

Memorial Day weekend will bring the first Adjacent Music Festival, two days of punk-influenced shows headlined by Blink-182 and Paramore, to the beach.

Finally, Aug. 11 to 13 will bring the TidalWave country music festival back to the beach, headlined by Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn.

NEW CAPE MAY LIBRARY BRANCH

By December 2023, Cape May is set to have a new branch location for the Cape May County Library, one of several projects planned or underway on Franklin Street or nearby.

The proposal will repurpose the Franklin Street School, which served as the city’s school for Black children in the days of segregation. The building is around the corner from the Harriet Tubman museum and close to other landmarks.

Officials broke ground on the project in October, with work expected to continue through much of the year.

The project is supported by funds from the New Jersey Library Construction Bond Act, administered by the New Jersey State Library. The Cape May County Library Commission was awarded $3.447 million in November 2020. Also contributing are Cape May County, the Library Commission, the city of Cape May, the National Park Service’s African-American Civil Rights Historic Preservation Fund and the New Jersey Historic Trust.

The total cost is expected to be more than $9 million, according to city officials. The original building dates to 1928.

MORE SAND COMING TO CAPE

Multiple large-scale beach projects are planned for 2023, with sand set to be added in Ocean City, Strathmere, Sea Isle City, Avalon, Stone Harbor and Cape May.

The Philadelphia District of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lists multiple projects throughout Cape May County for 2023, replenishing sand in several communities.

One that does not look likely to proceed this year may be the area that seems to need it the most. The north end of North Wildwood is included in the Hereford Inlet-to-Cape May project, which plans to add sand and build a dune the length of the barrier island that includes North Wildwood, Wildwood and Wildwood Crest. The Army Corps website indicates the project is awaiting the needed real estate acquisition before it begins. North Wildwood officials say their beaches are badly eroded.

Meanwhile, the first project of the winter is already underway in the north end of Ocean City, where sand dredged from the Great Egg Harbor Inlet is being pumped onto beaches. According to city officials, additional sand is planned to be added to the south end, with Sea Isle and Strathmere expected as part of the same project.