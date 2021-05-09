What’s in a name? New Jersey draws distinction for term cannabis.

In municipal meetings throughout New Jersey, elected officials are learning a new vocabulary as they wrestle with setting local policies on the sale and public use of marijuana.
Or, um, cannabis.
Sometimes they slip into more colloquial terms such as “weed” or “pot.” But most correct themselves, opting for the more formal name.
“We don’t allow alcohol. We shouldn’t allow marijuana or cannabis or whatever you want to call it,” said Ocean City Councilwoman Karen Bergman during an April meeting as the city formalized an ordinance banning dispensaries anywhere in town.
It’s more than just semantics. Guidance issued this year to law enforcement officers from state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal draws a distinction between “regulated cannabis” and “marijuana and hashish,” with the latter still defined as a controlled dangerous substance, a legal term for illegal drugs.
Aside from people with doctor’s recommendations for medical marijuana, there is no place in New Jersey to buy “regulated cannabis” yet. It will likely be 2022 before the recently appointed Cannabis Regulatory Commission completes the rules governing that market and the first legal sales to adults take place.
“All forms of the substance that are not regulated cannabis or medical cannabis are treated as ‘marijuana’ or ‘hashish.’ Under the new laws, marijuana and hashish are still defined as ‘controlled dangerous substances’ under N.J.S.A. 2C:35-2, but are largely decriminalized for non-distribution offenses,” reads the letter of guidance.
“I think that it’s kind of weird how they’re doing that,” said Ed Grimes of the organization Sativa Cross, which advocates for access to medical marijuana. He said he and others in New Jersey voted overwhelmingly to legalize marijuana last November. “That doesn’t seem like real legalization to me. It just seems like it’s creating more division.”
Cannabis users — or almost anyone who listens to hip-hop or rock ‘n’ roll — have likely come across a dizzying number of nicknames for the substance.
“The names are usually more about politics and social values than any type of scientific consensus,” said Ekaterina “Kathy” Sedia, a plant ecologist and coordinator of Stockton University’s cannabis studies minor.
Many people see the increased use of the name cannabis as an attempt to make weed more respectable, she said.
There’s an element of truth there, she said. It is far more likely to be called cannabis by industry groups and at academic conferences. But it is also the much, much older name for the substance, which has been used and cultivated both for its fibers and its effects dating to prehistory. Etymologists trace the word through Latin to ancient Greek, with its current usage dating back centuries.
“The term ‘marijuana’ has a well-documented racist history,” Sedia said. It was popularized in the early 20th century, part of a push to demonize both the drug and Mexican Americans. Cannabis advocates see that as a root of some issues with marijuana enforcement, which saw widely disproportionate numbers of arrests and convictions in minority communities.
“Much of the activism has been spearheaded by Black Americans and people of color, who use this specifically as a rebuke to the racism of the term marijuana,” she said.
Not everyone embraces the new name.
“I refuse to use the word cannabis, most of the time,” said Ed Forchion, of Trenton, better known as NJ Weedman. “There’s a conscious effort to make it positive now, which means to make it Caucasian acceptable.”
Forchion sought to get marijuana legalized for decades. Now, he’s a vocal critic of the state’s legalization plan, seeing it as a gift to large-scale cannabis companies that leaves out the people who built and operated the underground market — people he says were primarily Black.
“They’re like Christopher Columbus. They’re acting like they discovered something,” he said. “Guys like me have been selling weed for decades.”
New Jersey has sought to ensure the benefits of the new market reach the communities hit hardest by the war on drugs, but Forchion remains skeptical.
Adding more haze to the discussion is the legal difference between hemp and cannabis.
“Technically speaking, they’re the same-ish plant,” Sedia said, but hemp has a negligible amount of THC, the chemical that gives the “high” feeling from cannabis.
Hemp has been used in the manufacturing of clothing, and the 2018 farm bill formally legalized growing hemp and the sale of products containing the non-psychoactive ingredient CBD, credited with several beneficial properties.
“I think it’s a useful distinction,” Sedia said.
Just the same, samples of legal hemp, black market marijuana and state-regulated cannabis would be indistinguishable outside of a laboratory.
As for the newly legal substance, weed by any other name will smell just as skunky.
Names such as grass and herb have hippie cred. The word ganja has a spiritual connotation, Forchion said. Cheeba shows up in early rap songs, while long before that, jazz musicians called it gage, he added.
In California, he’s heard people call it indo. In the East, that’s mostly known in reference to the Snoop Dogg classic “Gin and Juice,” while Dr. Dre brought the word “chronic” to the nation for high-quality buds. The number 4-20, closely associated with cannabis, is said to originally reference a time of day.
There are reasons to change the slang for something illegal, Forchion said, especially when the consequences of a possession arrest were far more dire.
“Don’t forget reefer. That’s another one of those names from the ‘40s and ‘50s,” he said.
Forchion cited names like loud and skunk, references to the potent aroma of a premium strain, or Reggie, for regular weed, which is getting harder to find as the high-test varieties become readily available. Wikipedia states there are more than 1,200 slang terms for cannabis. That’s not even getting into the names for particular strains including Sour Diesel, Bubba Kush, Grandaddy Purple, Pineapple Express or dozens of others to be found on dispensary menus.
“Weed is probably the least pretentious and the most value-neutral of them all,” Sedia said.
Forchion mostly calls it weed.
“I’m NJ Weedman. I’m not NJ Marijuanaman. I’m not NJ Cannabisman,” he said.
