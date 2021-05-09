What’s in a name? New Jersey draws distinction for term cannabis.

“I think that it’s kind of weird how they’re doing that,” said Ed Grimes of the organization Sativa Cross, which advocates for access to medical marijuana. He said he and others in New Jersey voted overwhelmingly to legalize marijuana last November. “That doesn’t seem like real legalization to me. It just seems like it’s creating more division.”

Cannabis users — or almost anyone who listens to hip-hop or rock ‘n’ roll — have likely come across a dizzying number of nicknames for the substance.

“The names are usually more about politics and social values than any type of scientific consensus,” said Ekaterina “Kathy” Sedia, a plant ecologist and coordinator of Stockton University’s cannabis studies minor.

Many people see the increased use of the name cannabis as an attempt to make weed more respectable, she said.

There’s an element of truth there, she said. It is far more likely to be called cannabis by industry groups and at academic conferences. But it is also the much, much older name for the substance, which has been used and cultivated both for its fibers and its effects dating to prehistory. Etymologists trace the word through Latin to ancient Greek, with its current usage dating back centuries.