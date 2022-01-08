What makes shoveling snow in Atlantic City different than other places?

ATLANTIC CITY — Two snowstorms that hit the city last week had residents and businesses dealing with piles of snow and hodgepodges of ice and slush by Saturday afternoon.

Businesses like Bass Pro Shops at Tanger Outlets The Walk could be seen Saturday clearing heaps of hardened snow from their parking lots with yellow plows.

"The first storm was so horrible. After the storm ended, the snow was still all over the place," said Miguel Aguirre, who works at the Atlantic City Flower Shop at Atlantic and Georgia avenues. "The second they put salt down and brined the streets early."

Aguirre, of Mays Landing, shoveled snow outside the flower shop this week. Although he said business was slow, the miniature mountain of snow at the curb didn't stop people from coming in.

Naqeeb Khan, owner of Cali's Variety LLC at Atlantic and Indiana avenues, said the freezing cold temperatures were one of the main reasons his convenience store was slow this week.

"The second storm was the worst because it was freezing," said Khan. "The rest is going to melt by itself. The rain will help it." Rain had been forecast for Sunday before freezing temperatures were expected to set in once more.

