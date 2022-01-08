What makes shoveling snow in Atlantic City different than other places?

ATLANTIC CITY — Two snowstorms that hit the city last week had residents and businesses dealing with piles of snow and hodgepodges of ice and slush by Saturday afternoon.
Businesses like Bass Pro Shops at Tanger Outlets The Walk could be seen Saturday clearing heaps of hardened snow from their parking lots with yellow plows.
"The first storm was so horrible. After the storm ended, the snow was still all over the place," said Miguel Aguirre, who works at the Atlantic City Flower Shop at Atlantic and Georgia avenues. "The second they put salt down and brined the streets early."
Aguirre, of Mays Landing, shoveled snow outside the flower shop this week. Although he said business was slow, the miniature mountain of snow at the curb didn't stop people from coming in.
Naqeeb Khan, owner of Cali's Variety LLC at Atlantic and Indiana avenues, said the freezing cold temperatures were one of the main reasons his convenience store was slow this week.
"The second storm was the worst because it was freezing," said Khan. "The rest is going to melt by itself. The rain will help it." Rain had been forecast for Sunday before freezing temperatures were expected to set in once more.
Khan, who cleared all the snow outside his business Friday after the storm, said he'd leave the rest of the snow to the weekend's weather.
He said the city plows that cleared Atlantic Avenue this week didn't help his business' parking situation.
"People have to park almost in the middle of the road because of all the snow they pushed against the curb," Khan said.
City officials said they had been working since before last Monday's storm in preparation for the two snowstorms. In two news conferences Thursday, they outlined preparedness measures, offered free parking ahead of Friday's storm in the Wave garage on Baltic Avenue, detailed code blue plans to shelter the homeless and residents without heat, and asked residents to keep the streets clear so plows and emergency vehicles could get through.
"The Atlantic City Office of Emergency Management and Department of Public Works will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions. The safety and well-being of city residents and employees are of the utmost concern," Mayor Marty Small Sr.'s office said in a news release.
People walking Atlantic Avenue on Saturday afternoon could be seen struggling to maneuver through mounds of snow at the start of crosswalks and thick ice patches in front of empty storefronts.
Rhonda Lewis, 52, crossed a bustling Atlantic Avenue in front of the old combination KFC/Taco Bell instead of using the crosswalk.
"You see me here struggling," said Lewis, who said she is on disability. "Shoving it against the curb still makes it hard for those of us that have to walk."
Holly Allen, who just opened ATAX at Atlantic Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for the upcoming tax season, said she doesn't think it's the city's responsibility to clear sidewalks.
"Maybe they should do something for the empty storefronts and their sidewalks, but I don't think it's the city's problem. I don't think they can do anything else," Allen said.
Allen said the snow hasn't impacted her business yet.
"I missed my UPS package, but that's it," she said.
As Darlene Cruz, an employee at Ocean Casino Resort, waited for her bus at the Atlantic City Bus Terminal, she said shoveling snow in the city may be different than shoveling in surrounding areas.
"It's a city, so it's bigger than other places," said Cruz, of Pleasantville. "There's a lot more people and a lot more cars."
Atlantic City is also a barrier island, which protects the mainland from the wind, ocean and other weather forces.
"It's not harder, they just need to do a better job," Lewis said as she navigated her personal shopping cart over a snowy curb.
Allen, of Mays Landing, said she did notice Atlantic City was a lot icier than where she lives.
"The roads are clear, but the sidewalks are bad," said her father, Robert Scott.
City Public Works Director Paul Jerkins said in a livestream with Press of Atlantic City Meteorologist Joe Martucci Friday morning that the roads were drivable and that there were "no real issues."
City residents and business owners had conflicting thoughts and opinions about the city's snow efforts.
Khan's advice for the city and business owners when dealing with future snowstorms: "Just be prepared, and don't save it for the last minute."
