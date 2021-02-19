What is next for the Trump Plaza site following demolition

During his State of the City address, Small showed a slide depicting an open-air corridor where the casino used to be. While no plans for the site have been announced, its future is an issue that has been discussed in various city redevelopment studies over the years.

"The Trump Plaza property is privately owned and questions should be directed to the owner. Any conversation about the future of this site has to begin with the property owner," said Lisa Ryan, spokesperson for the state Department of Community Affairs, which oversees the day-to-day operation of the city. "Once these conversations begin, the State hopes to participate to find ways to best utilize this center city, oceanfront location. As we’ve expressed to you previously, DCA believes that we can be of most help by continuing to focus on foundational issues like stabilizing city finances, strengthening local government, diversifying the local economy, and increasing accessibility to affordable housing, nutritious food, and healthcare. With these foundational pieces in place, we trust property owners and prospective developers will increasingly see Atlantic City as a great place to do business."