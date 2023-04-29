LITTLE EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Today, it's a nearly untouched portion of New Jersey, but it could have been filled with houses, lagoons, businesses and the constant hum of human activity during the summer.

Narrow Great Bay Boulevard, also known as Seven Bridges Road, meanders through the marshes of Little Egg Harbor Township.

Starting from Route 9 in Tuckerton, five bridges connect it with the edge of the Shooting Thorofare.

Park and wander to the small beach, and you get an unmatched view of Atlantic City and Long Beach Island.

If a 1927 law was seen to completion, Seven Bridges Road would be true to its namesake. The other two bridges would connect Little Egg Harbor to Little Beach and Little Beach to Brigantine. That would have provided a shortcut from North and Central Jersey to Atlantic City and the South Jersey beaches, rewriting the shore's history forever.

Atlantic City was at its historical tourism peak in the 1920s. In the midst of Prohibition, illegal alcohol sales and gaming flourished.

While multiple train lines moved masses of people into the city from Philadelphia, it was a much longer ride coming from North Jersey and New York City.

"If you went by rail from the north, you would have had to go through Hammonton and then run into Atlantic City," said Tony Marino, former executive at the South Jersey Transportation Authority and a member of the Atlantic County Historical Society.

In the wake of World War I, though, the automobile was rapidly gaining popularity. By the end of the war in 1918, the state had adopted a system of numbered highways, taking over control of many county roads.

One of those was State Highway 4, now known as Route 9. State Highway 4 ran from Perth Amboy, Middlesex County, to Absecon. From there, you could connect to Atlantic City via Route 30, then known as Route 18S.

That said, the highway didn't attract many from the north.

"If you lived in Bergen County, it was a major (road) trip to Atlantic City and probably wasn’t very pleasant," said James Hughes, dean emeritus of the Edward J. Bloustein School of Planning and Public Policy at Rutgers University.

Fast forward to 1927, when the state Legislature passed laws concerning a major overhaul of the highway system. Many routes were renumbered in an effort to reduce redundancy among the growing network. New routes were proposed.

In came Route S4A, a spur off Route 4. The law read that the road was to be “extending from Route No. 4, at or near Tuckerton, and extending to a point on Little Beach."

Little Beach, located in Galloway Township, is the last undeveloped barrier island at the Jersey Shore, sitting between the Little Egg and Brigantine inlets.

"Part of the original intent was that it was going to provide a quicker way to Atlantic City. It was anticipated that it would, because A.C. was growing," said Ken Able, former director of the Rutgers University Marine Field Station in Little Egg Harbor, which is located just off Seven Bridges Road and used to conduct research.

But the road would only be built if Atlantic County agreed to build a route from Little Beach to Atlantic City.

That year, about $5,000 was distributed to survey the roads, about $88,000 in 2023 dollars.

In Tuckerton, the road would begin off Route 4 (now Route 9) near the Tuckerton Seaport. From there, it would run south, making five crossings over the waterways to the southernmost tip of Little Egg Harbor.

From there, a nearly 1½-mile bridge over the Shooting Thorofare would take it to Little Beach. It then would run due south and then southwest on the island, eventually crossing over the Brigantine Channel into the far northern edge of Brigantine, now known as the North Brigantine Natural Area.

The route from Brigantine to Atlantic City is unknown but likely would have used the Brigantine Bridge, which was built in 1924 and owned by Atlantic County.

Only the Ocean County portion of the route, now Great Bay Boulevard, or as the locals know it, Seven Bridges Road, was built.

If Route S4A was built to completion, a trip between the beginning of Great Bay Boulevard and Sen. Frank S. Farley State Marina in Atlantic City would have been 6.9 miles shorter than without it. Drivers would take Route 4 (Route 9) from Tuckerton, over the Mullica River and then down to the current Route 30 into the city and then the marina.

When the Garden State Parkway was completed in 1957, a trip to the marina from Exit 58 would have been 5.3 miles shorter taking Route S4A as opposed to taking the parkway.

In 1929, the State Highway Commission Recommended Construction program proposed $2 million total ($35.3 million in today's dollars) for the road — $1.5 million for the bridges and right of way and $500,000 for the road itself.

Historical archives show that, the same year, the State Highway System Fund Contract awarded $573,913.46 to Monihan & Hall for a 6.92-mile gravel road from Tuckerton to Little Beach. The 1929 state Legislature affirmed the bridge was to be built.

Hughes says the state highway department was flush with money and "extraordinarily" powerful in the 1920s. Route 35, Route 34 and the Driscoll Bridge across the Raritan River were all being built. The state's petroleum tax went directly to the agency, as opposed to the independent Transportation Trust Fund as is the case today.

Tuckerton, still a small village then with fishing and shellfishing the primary economic driver, according to Able, was the starting point for construction in 1930.

"Unfortunately or fortunately depending on your point of view, it took 10 years plus to see how to build the road across the marshes, how to build the bridges across the five thorofares that go under the road," Able said.

One aspect on the side of the developers was the lack of environmental regulations.

"You could fill wherever you wanted, dig up wherever you wanted," Marino said.

Still, no action was taken by Atlantic County to build its portion of the road. A map of the New Jersey highway system in the late 1920s only shows S4A ending at Little Beach.

On June 14, 1938, the state transferred the task of completing the Little Beach-to-Atlantic City road from Atlantic County to New Jersey. Even then, though, there was no action.

While a 1942 map still shows Route S4A, by 1946, it was no longer marked.

In 1952, the second and final renumbering by the state made the unfinished portion of Route S4A from Brigantine to Atlantic City Route 87. It would then connect to Route 30 in Atlantic City. Once the Atlantic City Brigantine Connector was completed, Route 87 was finished.

No road from Tuckerton to Atlantic City, no northern shortcut to the resort, no change to the way we drive around the Jersey Shore today.

The main reason the road never connected Ocean and Atlantic counties was because of the Shooting Thorofare splitting Little Egg Harbor and Little Beach.

"When they reached Shooting Thorofare, they realized the water was too deep and it was too far to build two more additional bridges over this water to reach Brigantine and Atlantic City," Able said. "There's 40 feet of water right off the edge, so this is not a simple exercise."

Moreover, the Little Egg Inlet, which the thorofare is a part of, is volatile.

"It failed because the state felt the shifting inlet was too precarious. The Little Egg Inlet has been moving through a cycle of three distinct locations since at least 1600," said Norman Goos of the Atlantic County Historical Society.

It's possible there was political involvement as well. After 1929, the Great Depression hit. The typically flush state highway department's financial condition worsened.

"Maybe Atlantic County politicians didn’t think it was worth the battle. Maybe they took improving Route 9 (over building Route S4A instead)," Hughes said. "You wouldn't be saving that much time to get into Atlantic City."

Both Hughes and Marino agree that Atlantic City and Brigantine would look similar today, even if Route S4A was built.

Marino said the development of Brigantine would have occurred faster, though. In 1941, much of the city south of 40th Street South was still not developed. As of the 2020 Census, Brigantine has 7,716 residents.

More than likely, it'd be southern Ocean County different.

"The area in Ocean County where S4A was proposed probably would have developed like Brigantine developed before World War II. A lot of small developments, summer homes," Hughes said. "Only when the state would become more affluent (in the 1970s to 1990s), maybe there would have been houses of the type on Long Beach Island there."

Commercial development would have also followed, Hughes said.

Like Stafford Township, Somers Point, Rio Grande and other entry points to the shore, Tuckerton (2020 population of 3,358) and Little Egg Harbor (2020 population of 20,693) could have been a place for big box retailers and services.

"There’s no doubt that Tuckerton would be much bigger, much busier," Able said.

While not formally proposed, there was also the idea that Little Beach could provide an even bigger shortcut to Atlantic City.

"Some people also believed it could be connected to the southern end of LBI," Able said. "The idea was to create a coastal road so you can drive (from) north of the Barnegat Bay all of the way to Atlantic City and further south."

An artist rendering of the region around the 1930s showed a traffic circle in Little Beach. Long Beach Island, mainland Ocean County and Brigantine would all feed into it, providing connections between three places with no land link now. It is not known who painted the map, according to Horace Somes of the Tuckerton Historical Society.

Able, Hughes and Marino all agreed that the environmental impact of the route would be great. The Edwin B. Forsythe National Refuge, the Jacques Cousteau National Estuarine Research Reserve, the Great Bay Boulevard Wildlife Management Area and the North Brigantine Natural Area all are near the path of the incomplete S4A.

"If this had become the equivalent (of) the Atlantic City Expressway, much of this natural area would have been destroyed," Able said. That’s particularly critical to us at Rutgers because of the value of this location. This is ... actually one of the cleanest and most pristine areas along the East Coast of the United States."

Today, the Rutgers Marine Field Station, open since 1972, is a working lab. Researchers identify and track fish and crab larvae, observe coastal storms and more.

Hughes said completing the project would have required trucking in fill for the road.

Decades after the road was proposed, in the 1960s, laws regarding the environment and construction were put in place. Route S4A, now Route 87, could never be built in its current form.

Able said that, given the increase in sea level rise, due to human-induced climate change as well as land naturally sinking in South Jersey, the road would be flooded out more often.

Like the White Horse and Black Horse pikes connecting Atlantic City with the mainland, road closures would have been possible. Even Great Bay Boulevard is washed out on days with some combination of a high tide, onshore winds and the full moon.

"We are using this as a baseline to understanding climate change and sea level rise, and if this became just another route to Atlantic City, we would have lost all of that," Able said.