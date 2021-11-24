What does the future hold for B.L. England following its sale?

“I have some really, especially good news,” Palombo said at the start of the meeting. “I’m happy to announce that the B.L. England plant site has been sold.”

According to Palombo, the new owners plan to demolish the existing buildings at the site, which include the idle generating station and smokestack where the Great Egg Harbor River widens into a bay, as well as a massive cooling tower.

Plans could include a new hotel and a marina at the site, Palombo said, as well as other development where allowed.

The former power plant was to be one of two landing sites for the electricity to be generated by Ocean Wind, set to be the first in a series of projects to add wind turbines off the coast. The plan is still to bring the electricity into New Jersey’s power grid at the site, Palombo said.

Much of the sprawling property is protected wetlands.

+2 Upper Township prepares for role in offshore wind UPPER TOWNSHIP — Electricity generated by offshore wind turbines seems on the fast track to …

Few details were available about the new owners, Beesleys Point Development LLC. Palombo did not identify any of the principals of the corporation but said at least one individual had also been involved in a proposal for an industrial use at the site, which the township sought to head off.