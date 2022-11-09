What are you thankful for?

With Thanksgiving approaching, The Press of Atlantic City wants to know what our readers are thankful for. What you are thankful for can be anything from family to a friend to a treasured item. Whatever it is, tell us about it in 100 words. Include a high-resolution photo with your submission as well as your name and contact information. Email submissions to newstips@pressofac.com with the subject line "Thankful." Your submission may be used in a future story.
