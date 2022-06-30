Wharton State Forest slowly reopens following wildfire

Parts of Wharton State Forest remain closed as crews continue cleaning up more than a week after the state's largest wildfire in over a decade destroyed thousands of acres.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service on Wednesday helped the forest remove trees in the Mullica River that fell because of the fire.

The blaze, which firefighters suspect was caused by illegal campfire activity, consumed almost 15,000 acres of Pine Barrens, making it the state's largest wildfire since 2007.

Several areas of the forest will remain off limits to visitors while crews continue clearing damage and perform hazard assessments of the affected woods, the Forest Fire Service said on its social media pages Thursday.

Trails from Atsion to Batsto will remain closed while hot spots continue burning throughout the fire's interior perimeter. They're expected to reopen July 9, when crews anticipate having hazardous materials removed, the Forest Fire Service said Tuesday on its Facebook page.

For July Fourth weekend, the first three miles of the Mullica River, from Route 206 to Lock's Bridge, will reopen Friday.

The river will remain off limits from Lock's Bridge to Constable Bridge while fallen trees continue being removed, the Forest Fire Service said.

Also for the holiday weekend, the Batsto River is expected to reopen on Friday, from Quaker Bridge to Batsto.

Last to reopen is the Mullica River Campground, which is expected to welcome visitors back July 15, the Forest Fire Service said.

Contact Eric Conklin: 609-272-7261 econklin@pressofac.com Twitter @ACPressConklin

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.