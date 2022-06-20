Wharton State Forest fire swells to 7,200 acres, now 45% contained

Crews have been working overnight on containing the fire, which is now 45% contained as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, meaning that roughly 3,000 acres is contained.
Parts of Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica have fire burning within their town limits. Residents and visitors from Galloway to Brigantine reported a strong smell of smoke in the air from the flames, carried by the northwest winds.
People on Twitter reported seeing smoke in Atlantic City and Ocean City, around 25 to 30 miles away from the origin of the fire.
Picture doesn't do it justice but there is plenty of wildfire smoke moving through Galloway Township. Very strong smell as soon as you step outside. Just bad luck on my part since the smoke plume is narrow, but at least the wind direction shifts tonight. pic.twitter.com/yeAhSgNMf3
The Forest Fire Service responded to a wildfire in a remote section of Wharton State Forest, originating along the Mullica River, early Sunday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., the fire was at 100 acres. Just three hours later, it engulfed 600 acres, swelling to 2,100 acres at 11 p.m.. The smoke was so dense, weather radar beams picked up on the smoke, which was pushed down to an area between Brigantine and Ocean City, due to the northwest winds.
Bruce Jensen, a volunteer firefighter with Weekstown Fire Company in Mullica said he couldn't see the car in front of him last night in the blaze, as ash continued to fall from the sky around him.
Six structures were threatened in the Paradise Lakes Campground in the forest, which prompted evacuations, officials said. Route 206 between Chew Road and Atison Road in Hammonton as well as County Route 542 between Green Bank Road and Columbia Road in Washington Township remains closed. Batsto Village and all of the associated hiking and biking trails are closed to visitors. Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck, right across the river from the blaze is closed as employees slowly clean up the establishment.
Numerous campgrounds are now closed Monday. That includes: Mullica River Campground, Lower Forde Campground and the Mullica River Trail.
There have been no reported injuries.
The combination of unusually dry for June air and gusty winds help to spread the wildfire, of which there is no cause yet.
Relative humidity values were as low as 25% in Hammonton and 31% in Oswego Lake, Burlington County, near the site of the fire, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. Dew points were in the upper 30s, which generally only occurs one to five percent of the time during mid-June, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Sustained winds Sunday as high as 23 mph in Hammonton and 28 mph in Oswego Lake.
Furthermore, the ground is dry. 10 hour fuel moisture levels were in the orange stage, the second highest of three warning stages, at Oswego Lake, near the origin of the fire, according to the climatologist's office.
Humidity will be low again Monday, dipping under 35%. While winds will be breezy, they will be weaker than they were Sunday.
It's great to forecast for you in N.J., where I was born and raised. I earned my degree from Rutgers and have been at The Press since Fall 2017.
I'm honored to be a 10 time N.J. Press Association award winner and a South Jersey "Top 40 Under 40".
Atlantic City casino workers are voicing strong support for a potential strike against the gambling houses as union members vote on whether to authorize a walkout if new contracts are not reached soon. Members of Local 54 of the Unite Here union were voting Wednesday on whether to empower their leadership to call a strike. Voting ended at 7 p.m. and union officials said they expected it to take about an hour to count the ballots. A "yes” vote will not result in an immediate strike. It simply gives the union’s negotiating committee, comprised of workers from all nine casinos, the power to call a strike if and when they see fit.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.