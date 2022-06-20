Wharton State Forest fire now engulfs 2,100 acres, 20% contained

The Wharton State Forest fire has expanded, due to dry air and breezy conditions overnight.

It has now encapsulated 2,100 acres, according to the New Jersey Forest Fire service.

Crews have been working overnight on containing the fire, which is now 20% contained as of 11 p.m.The Forest Fire Service is expected to provide the next update at 10:30 a.m.

Parts of Washington, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica have fire burning within their town limits. Residents and visitors from Galloway to Brigantine reported a strong smell of smoke in the air from the flames, carried by the northwest winds. People on Twitter reported seeing smoke in Atlantic City and Ocean City, around 25 to 30 miles away from the origin of the fire.

The Forest Fire Service responded to a wildfire in a remote section of Wharton State Forest, originating along the Mullica River, early Sunday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., the fire was at 100 acres. Just three hours later, it engulfed 600 acres, swelling to 2,100 acres at 11 p.m.. The smoke was so dense, weather radar beams picked up on the smoke, which was pushed down to an area between Brigantine and Ocean City, due to the northwest winds.

Six structures are threatened in the Paradise Lakes Campground in the forest, prompting evacuations, officials said. Pineland Adventures suspended its kayak and canoe trips. Route 206 between Chew Road and Stokes Road in Hammonton as well as County Route 542 between Green Bank Road and Columbia Road in Washington Township remains closed. Batsto Village and all of the associated hiking and biking trails are closed to visitors.

There have been no reported injuries.

The combination of unusually dry for June air and gusty winds help to spread the wildfire, of which there is no cause yet.

Relative humidity values were as low as 25% in Hammonton and 31% in Oswego Lake, Burlington County, near the site of the fire, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. Dew points were in the upper 30s, which generally only occurs one to five percent of the time during mid-June, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Sustained winds Sunday as high as 23 mph in Hammonton and 28 mph in Oswego Lake.

Furthermore, the ground is dry. 10 hour fuel moisture levels were in the orange stage, the second highest of three warning stages, at Oswego Lake, near the origin of the fire, according to the climatologist's office.

Humidity will be low again Monday, dipping under 35%. While winds will be breezy, they will be weaker than they were Sunday.

