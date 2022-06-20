Wharton State Forest fire could be fully contained by Tuesday

A forest fire that has engulfed more than 7,200 acres in Wharton State Forest could be fully contained by Tuesday, state fire officials said Monday.

The fire was spotted around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The cause of the blaze is still being investigated, but natural causes has been ruled out. Department of Environmental Protection Commissioner Shawn LaTourrette doesn't believe the fire was intentionally set.

“I don’t think anyone wants to see thousands of acres of our Pinelands go up in smoke, but our actions have consequences,” LaTourette said.

Firefighters are making progress on the Wharton State Forest fire, but its size tripled overnight from Sunday into Monday to over 7,000 acres.

Crews worked overnight and into the day Tuesday to contain the fire, which was 45% contained as of 10:30 a.m. Monday, meaning that roughly 3,000 acres is contained.

Parts of Washington Township, Shamong, Hammonton and Mullica Township have fire burning within their town limits. Residents and visitors from Galloway to Brigantine reported a strong smell of smoke in the air from the flames, carried by the northwest winds.

People on Twitter Sunday afternoon reported seeing smoke in Atlantic City and Ocean City, around 25 to 30 miles away from the origin of the fire.

The Forest Fire Service responded to a wildfire in a remote section of Wharton State Forest, originating along the Mullica River, early Sunday afternoon. At 4:30 p.m., the fire had spread to 100 acres. Just three hours later, it had engulfed 600 acres, swelling to 2,100 acres at 11 p.m. The smoke was so dense, weather radar beams picked up on the smoke, which was pushed down to an area between Brigantine and Ocean City, due to the northwest winds.

Bruce Jensen, a volunteer firefighter with Weekstown Volunteer Fire Company in Mullica Township, said he couldn't see the car in front of him last night in the blaze, as ash continued to fall from the sky around him.

Six structures were threatened in the Paradise Lakes Campground in the forest, which prompted evacuations, officials said. Route 206 between Chew Road and Atsion Road in Hammonton to Shamong Township as well as County Route 542 between Green Bank Road and Columbia Road in Washington Township remains closed. Batsto Village and all of the associated hiking and biking trails are closed to visitors. Sweetwater Marina and Riverdeck, right across the river from the blaze is closed as employees slowly clean up the establishment.

Numerous campgrounds are now closed Monday. That includes: Mullica River Campground, Lower Forde Campground and the Mullica River Trail.

There have been no reported injuries.

The combination of unusually dry for June air and gusty winds help to spread the wildfire, of which there is no cause yet.

Relative humidity values were as low as 25% in Hammonton and 31% in Oswego Lake, Burlington County, near the site of the fire, according to the Office of the New Jersey State Climatologist. Dew points were in the upper 30s, which generally only occurs 1% to 5% of the time during mid-June, according to the Iowa Environmental Mesonet. Sustained winds Sunday as high as 23 mph in Hammonton and 28 mph in Oswego Lake.

Furthermore, the ground is dry. 10 hour fuel moisture levels were in the orange stage, the second highest of three warning stages, at Oswego Lake, near the origin of the fire, according to the climatologist's office.

Humidity will be low again Monday, dipping under 35%. While winds will be breezy, they will be weaker than they were Sunday.

Contact Joe Martucci: 609-272-7247 jmartucci@pressofac.com Twitter @acpressmartucci

