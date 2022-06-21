 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wharton State Forest fire almost fully contained, state firefighters say

State fire officials anticipate about 15,000 acres of the Wharton State Forest being burned by a wildlife first sighted around 10 a.m. Sunday

 Eric Conklin, Staff Writer

A wildfire burning in the Wharton State Forest has been 85% contained by firefighters while consuming about 13,500 acres of woods, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said around 11 a.m. Tuesday.

Both firefighters and the state Department of Environmental Protection on Monday anticipated the fire burning through about 15,000 acres of land since its start Sunday morning, making it the worst state wildfire in over a decade.

No injuries or property damage had been immediately reported, although fire officials said Monday they were working to protect 18 structures threatened by the blaze.

While Routes 206 and 524 reopened Tuesday morning, Batsto Village, the Atsion Recreation Area and hiking and mountain bike trails within the fire's vicinity remained closed to visitors.

The Mullica River Campground and Lower Forge Campground remained closed, the Forest Fire Service said.

New Jersey Fire Warden Greg McLaughlin said Monday he expected the fire to be fully contained by Tuesday or Wednesday, adding that additional days would likely be needed to tame the fire fully to bring it under control.

Motorists traveling in the area should stay vigilant in case they reach heavily smoke-filled areas and encounter emergency vehicles working alongside the roadways, the Fire Service said.

Smoke impacts will remain elevated into the evening as winds weaken and partial cloud cover moves over the area, the Fire Service said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

