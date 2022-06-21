Wharton State Forest fire 95% contained

A wildfire burning in the Wharton State Forest has been 95% contained by firefighters while consuming about 13,500 acres of woods, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service said around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Both firefighters and the state Department of Environmental Protection on Monday anticipated the fire burning through about 15,000 acres of land since its start Sunday morning, making it the worst state wildfire in over a decade.

The blaze is likely the result of an an illegal, unattended campfire in the woods, New Jersey Fire Warden Greg McLaughlin said.

No injuries or property damage had been immediately reported, although fire officials said Monday they were working to protect 18 structures threatened by the blaze.

While Routes 206 and 524 reopened Tuesday morning, Batsto Village, the Atsion Recreation Area and hiking and mountain bike trails within the fire's vicinity remained closed to visitors. Kayak and canoe launches along the Mullica River is off-limits from the Atsion Recreation Area to Batsto Village.

Pinelands Adventures has paused kayak and canoe trips, which will continue until further notice, the Fire Service said.

The Mullica River Campground and Lower Forge Campground remained closed, the Forest Fire Service said.

McLaughlin said Monday he expected the fire to be fully contained by Tuesday or Wednesday, adding that additional days would likely be needed to tame the fire fully to bring it under control.

Motorists traveling in the area should stay vigilant in case they reach heavily smoke-filled areas and encounter emergency vehicles working alongside the roadways, the Fire Service said.

Smoke impacts will remain elevated into the evening as winds weaken and partial cloud cover moves over the area, the Fire Service said.

On Sunday and Monday, strong northwesterly winds pushed the smoke, and falling ash all the way to the shore.

Winds have shifted to the southwest Tuesday, which has pushed the smoke in Ocean, eastern Burlington and Monmouth counties. An air quality alert was in effect for this area, issued by the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. However, it was dropped Tuesday morning, as the air quality index registered only moderate levels of unhealthy air, the second cleanest of six stages.

While still dry, dew points have risen from the historically low 30s to the more typical, comfortable 50s. That will continue to increase humidity levels into Wednesday, when rain showers are expected.

The fire was burning in a remote area of the forest where access is difficult because of the configuration of roads through the park, and the fact that many of them are pitted with holes that fill with water, slowing the progress of arriving firefighting vehicles.

Firefighters used 22 engines, a helicopter with a 325-gallon bucket, and other equipment to battle the fire, which was expected to continue to spew smoke for several more days.

The blaze threatened nearly half the 40 historic structures in Batsto Village. Fire trucks were stationed near these buildings as well as some private structures that were in the path of the fire to protect them.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

