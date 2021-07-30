 Skip to main content
Weymouth woman killed in Galloway crash
Weymouth woman killed in Galloway crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Weymouth Township woman was killed in a single-car crash Thursday afternoon in Galloway, police said.

At 3:16 p.m., police responded to the area of Pomona Road and Park Avenue for a report of a crash. Officers located a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta disabled off the roadway, police said. The drive was identified as 73-year-old Donna Damato from the Dorothy section of Weymouth.

An investigation revealed Damato was driving southbound on Pomona Road when her car went off the road and struck a tree, shutting down the road for approximately three hours. Police said it was raining at the time.

Damato was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Campus where she succumbed to her injuries, police said. The crash is under investigation.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

