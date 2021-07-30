Weymouth woman dies in Galloway crash

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — A Weymouth Township woman died after a single-car crash Thursday afternoon, police said.
At 3:16 p.m., police responded to Pomona Road and Park Avenue for a report of a crash. Officers found a 2017 black Volkswagen Jetta disabled off the roadway, police said in a news release. The driver was identified as 73-year-old Donna Damato, of the Dorothy section of Weymouth.
Investigators say Damato was driving south on Pomona when her car left the road and struck a tree, shutting down the road for about three hours. Police said it was raining at the time.
Damato was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, City Campus, where she died, police said.
The crash is under investigation.
