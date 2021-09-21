Weymouth Township Elementary recognized as National Blue Ribbon School

Weymouth Township Elementary School in Dorothy was one of nine New Jersey schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon schools by the U.S. Department of Education.
The Department of Education evaluates schools based on student scores, subgroup student scores and graduation rates in two categories" exemplary high-performing schools and exemplary achievement gap-closing schools, officials said Tuesday.
“This year’s cohort of honorees demonstrates what is possible when committed educators and school leaders create vibrant, welcoming, and affirming school cultures where rich teaching and learning can flourish,” Miguel Cardona, secretary for the U.S. Department of Education said in a statement. “I commend all our Blue Ribbon honorees for working to keep students healthy and safe while meeting their academic, social, emotional, and mental health needs. In the face of unprecedented circumstances, you found creative ways to engage, care for, protect, and teach our children. Blue Ribbon Schools have so much to offer and can serve as a model for other schools and communities so that we can truly build back better.”
The National Blue Ribbon School Awards celebrates the hard work of educators, families and communities who are creating safe and welcoming schools.
Other award winning schools in New Jersey include: North End School in Cedar Grove; Hillside Elementary School in Closter; Lucy N. Holman Elementary School in Jackson; John F Kennedy Elementary School in Jamesburg; Torey J Sabatini Elementary School in Madison; Wemrock Brook School in Manalapan; Walter M Schirra Elementary School in Old Bridge; and Academy For Information Technology in Scotch Plains.
