Weymouth Furnace drowning victim identified

Another eyewitness to the incident, Kelly Irvin of Egg Harbor Township who was part of Macrie’s party, said that three men were in the tubing party just behind them when they headed out from Palace Outfitters that afternoon. She said they were very friendly. The men, along with several others on the water that day, entered the water near the park to swim around 2:30 p.m.

“The water is shallow and you can see the stone on the bottom, but then as you go farther out to the other side it does drop off a little bit, but there is a place that it drops off extremely deep,” Irvin explained.

When one of the men went under, his friend ran for help.

Irvin said a group of about 30 people attempted to form a human chain in the water to try to locate the missing man until emergency responders arrived.

Macrie said that she had no idea the area was as dangerous as it is, but added that the young men were not acting in a reckless way.

About an hour after the man went missing, witnesses say that police cleared the area and closed the park.

Irvin says she hopes that the incident will lead the county to post more signage on the river warning of the dangerous area.