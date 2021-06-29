 Skip to main content
Weymouth Furnace drowning victim identified as 23-year-old Hammonton man
Wild River

The Great Egg Harbor river has a sandy bottom and is ideal for canoeing and kayaking.

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP — The man found drowned at Weymouth Furnace has been identified as 23-year-old Carlos Alvarado of Hammonton, according to Atlantic County spokesperson Linda Gilmore.

On Sunday, Alvarado's body was recovered from the Great Egg Harbor River two hours after witnesses saw him disappear into the water and not resurface. Shortly after his disappearance, dozens formed a human chain in an effort to reach the bottom of the river to find him.

Weymouth Furnace has also been reopened. The park was closed as the incident was being investigated.

Alvarado is at least the second victim at the location in the last three years. In 2018, a 14-year-old also drowned.

Weymouth Furnace is a part of the Atlantic County Park System. The Great Egg Harbor River in Mays Landing, which runs through the park, is a popular spot for tubing, canoeing and kayaking. Although swimming is prohibited there, with posting on the trees near the water, many people often use the area as a stop to cool off on their journey down the river.

An eyewitness to the incident, Kelly Irvin of Egg Harbor Township, says she hopes that the incident will lead the county to post more signage on the river warning of the dangerous area.

“There is a sign that says ‘no swimming,’” Irvin said. “But to the kayakers and the tubers...you wouldn’t see it. I really believe they did not know it was ‘no swimming.’”

In Gilmore's Tuesday update, county officials reminded the public that swimming is prohibited in all county parks and signage is posted in English and Spanish to alert visitors. The public is further advised to only swim in guarded, designated areas whether in the ocean, a swimming pool, lake or river.

Staff Writer Claire Lowe contributed to this report.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

aaustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

