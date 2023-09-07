Two new mosquito samples collected in Atlantic County have tested positive for the West Nile virus, county officials said Thursday.

The samples were collected from Montclair Drive and Edgemoor Avenue in Pleasantville and the 100 block of Buena Drive in Buena, county officials said in a news release.

Positive West Nile samples have also been collected this year from Absecon, Buena Vista Township, Corbin City, Egg Harbor City, Northfield and Linwood. No human cases have been reported in the county.

“It is not uncommon to find West Nile virus in mosquito samples this time of year, which is why we are reminding residents to ‘fight the bite’ by protecting themselves from mosquito bites,” Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said.

West Nile is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans, causing serious illness and even death. Health officials encourage residents to reduce their exposure by using insect repellent, draining standing water, cleaning clogged gutters, checking and repairing screen doors and cutting high grass in their yards.

Statewide, officials said West Nile virus has been found in 525 mosquito samples this year, an increase from 472 positive tests at the same point last year.

Cumberland is the only New Jersey county not to have recorded West Nile in its mosquito tests this year.

For more information about West Nile, call the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the county Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

West Nile virus found in Linwood, Buena Vista Township mosquitoes Atlantic County officials on Friday confirmed West Nile virus in two recent mosquito samples collected from Linwood and Buena Vista Township.