CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Two mosquito samples, including one from an area near the Cape May County Zoo, have tested positive for West Nile virus, county officials said Monday.

The samples were found in the Villas section of Lower Township and an area "in the proximity" of the zoo, county officials said in a news release.

A third sample also collected from the southern portion of Villas tested positive for eastern equine encephalitis, the county said.

“Knowing that West Nile virus and eastern equine encephalitis are here in the county is a good reminder for people to protect themselves against mosquito bites,” county Health Officer Kevin Thomas said. "Mosquitoes can bite at any time of day and are particularly active during the early morning hours (dawn) and during the early evening hours (dusk)."

West Nile is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans, causing serious illness and even death. Health officials encourage residents to reduce their exposure by using insect repellent, draining standing water, cleaning clogged gutters, checking and repairing screen doors and cutting high grass in their yards.