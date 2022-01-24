West Wildwood Police Officer pleads to death threats against former girlfriend

WEST WILDWOOD — West Wildwood Police Officer Dylan Keenan-Hannum is out of jail and out of a job after reaching a plea deal on charges of making terroristic threats against a former girlfriend.
In an emotional — sometimes tearful — remote appearance in front of Cape May County Superior Court Judge Christine Smith on Monday, Keenan-Hannum admitted to texting his former girlfriend saying he had a gun and planned to kill both her and a man she was with at the time.
Keenan-Hannum, 30, of the Del Haven section of Middle Township had been held in a county jail outside of Cape May County since his arrest on Nov. 14, on charges of making terroristic threats, burglary and simple assault.
In a plea deal reached with prosecutors, Keenan-Hannum is set to receive four years’ probation and is no longer eligible to serve as a police officer or hold other public positions. He also agreed to surrender any firearms and turn in his firearms purchaser identification card.
“I’ve already turned in my handgun,” Keenan-Hannum told Smith.
He is to have no contact with the victim, identified in court only by her initials. The judge also warned him against excessive drinking or any drug use, and against any kind of offense. If he’s caught jaywalking, she said, he would end up back in court.
She was especially explicit that he could have no contact with the victim.
“I’m not joking,” Smith said. She said she did not want him to drive by her home or work. “I don’t want you to breathe the same air as she does. If you do, I’m going to consider that a violation and you’re going to be right back in county.”
Keenan-Hannum said he would never do anything that could put him back behind bars.
“I never want to come back here again,” he said. “I simply want this behind me as soon as possible. I assure you, I guarantee you, you will never see me again.”
West Wildwood Commissioner John Banning, who oversees the police department, did not respond to a message left at Borough Hall on Monday. Neither did Police Chief Jackie Ferentz, who leads a seven-officer department, including herself and Keenan-Hannum.
The tiny borough has fewer than 400 year-round residents.
Few details of the incident were released when Keenan-Hannum was arrested. In court on Monday, his attorney, Hercules Pappas, said Keenan-Hannum texted a former girlfriend that he had a gun and planned to kill her as well as a man with her.
In arguing for Keenan-Hannum to remain in custody until his sentencing in March, attorney Kristine Ann Kodytek told the judge Keenan-Hannum had a history of incidents of domestic violence, including previous threats against the same woman. In each case, Pappas countered, it was entirely verbal.
This case is different, Pappas said, describing it as far more serious. That is why it was in front of a judge, he said.
Kodytek said Keenan-Hannum broke into his former girlfriend’s home and texted her images from inside with his feet up on the table, suggesting she enjoy herself because she would die that night. It was one of multiple texts sent. Kodytek also cited a previous release hearing, before the plea deal was reached, when Smith found that Keenan-Hannum could be a potential danger.
“It sounds like they’re trying to punish him just a little bit more,” Pappas suggested in court. “He’s suffered enough, judge.”
Kodytek objected to that characterization, saying the prosecution’s interest is the safety of the victim and preventing new violations. When Keenan-Hannum is sentenced and released on parole there will be more resources available, including counseling services, she said.
Pappas told the court Keenan-Hannum is eager to begin counseling, and has started that work while in county jail.
He said Keenan-Hannum had already lost his career and spent months in jail.
“He’s had a lot of consequences,” Pappas said.
Keenan-Hannum was eager to be out in time to attend a wedding, at which he is set to be the best man. He told the judge he has a job offer and plans to go back to school with an eye toward a new career as a fitness trainer.
Smith said Keenan-Hannum would not be required to wear an electronic monitor. He is a former special officer in Wildwood Crest, where he served from 2012 to 2016.
A state pension database listed Keenan-Hannum’s salary in West Cape May as $46,869 as of September of 2021.
Contact Bill Barlow:
609-272-7290
Twitter @jerseynews_bill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.