West Wildwood Police Officer pleads to death threats against former girlfriend

She was especially explicit that he could have no contact with the victim.

“I’m not joking,” Smith said. She said she did not want him to drive by her home or work. “I don’t want you to breathe the same air as she does. If you do, I’m going to consider that a violation and you’re going to be right back in county.”

Keenan-Hannum said he would never do anything that could put him back behind bars.

“I never want to come back here again,” he said. “I simply want this behind me as soon as possible. I assure you, I guarantee you, you will never see me again.”

West Wildwood Commissioner John Banning, who oversees the police department, did not respond to a message left at Borough Hall on Monday. Neither did Police Chief Jackie Ferentz, who leads a seven-officer department, including herself and Keenan-Hannum.

The tiny borough has fewer than 400 year-round residents.

Few details of the incident were released when Keenan-Hannum was arrested. In court on Monday, his attorney, Hercules Pappas, said Keenan-Hannum texted a former girlfriend that he had a gun and planned to kill her as well as a man with her.