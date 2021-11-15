West Wildwood officer faces burglary, terroristic threat charges

A West Wildwood police officer faces charges, including burglary, making terroristic threats and simple assault after he was arrested Nov. 14, the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office announced Monday.
Dylan Keenan-Hannum, 30, a resident of Middle Township's Del Haven section, was lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Facility after his arrest, the Prosecutor's Office said.
According to Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland, an investigation is ongoing and being handled by detectives from the Prosecutor's Office's Professional Standards Unit.
Those with information regarding the investigation are asked to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, at 609-465-1135, the Lower Township Police Department, at 609-886-1619, report the information anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, or contact Cape May County Crime Stoppers, at 609-889-3597.
Both the Prosecutor's Office and West Wildwood Police Department could not provide further information.
