West Nile virus sample found in Somers Point mosquito
Mosquito bites

Americans are currently three times more likely than an earlier time to suffer infections from disease-carrying insects, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Scientists believe rising global temperatures are to blame for the increase in mosquito-related illnesses like dengue fever, West Nile virus, and the Zika virus. The Environmental Protection Agency currently endorses products containing DEET, Picaridin, and lemon-eucalyptus oil to help keep mosquitoes away.

 Katja Schulz // Wikicommons

Atlantic County on Wednesday announced the first finding this year of a mosquito sample containing the West Nile virus.

The county Office of Mosquito Control collected the sample last week from Meyran Avenue in Somers Point and confirmed it tested positive for West Nile on Monday. County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance, implementing addition control measures and providing educational materials to area residents, the county said in a news release.

There are no reported human cases, health officials said. West Nile symptoms can include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea, or rash. Most people recover completely, but fatigue and weakness can last for weeks or months, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

West Nile is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. Health officials encourage residents to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus by:

  • Using insect repellent outdoors
  • Ridding properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water
  • Cleaning clogged gutters
  • Checking and repairing screen doors

For more information, visit aclink.org/publichealth or call the county Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

