West Nile virus sample collected in Ventnor

A mosquito sample collected Oct. 6 from the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Ventnor became Atlantic County's latest positive test for West Nile virus, county officials said Thursday.

West Nile has been confirmed in 18 mosquito collections this year in the county. Samples were taken in Buena, Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township, Hammonton, Hamilton Township, Mullica Township, Northfield, Somers Point, Weymouth Township and Ventnor.

Last week, a case of West Nile was found in a county resident, the first human case in the county since 2019, county officials said.

West Nile is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile. The best way to prevent the disease is by avoiding mosquitoes.

Most infected humans will not develop symptoms, but those who do may experience fever, head and body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph glands. Most patients recover within two weeks. About one in every 150 people infected develops a serious illness.

Health officials encourage residents to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus by using insect repellent outdoors, draining standing water, cleaning clogged gutters, and checking and repairing screen doors.