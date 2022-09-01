West Nile virus found in Northfield, Linwood

Two mosquito samples collected from Northfield and Linwood have tested positive for West Nile virus, Atlantic County health officials said Thursday.
The positive tests follow the virus being found in samples collected from Mullica Township in mid-August.
No human cases have been reported, health officials said in a news release.
The county's Office of Mosquito Control received positive test results for the Northfield and Linwood samples Aug. 26 and 31, respectively.
The Northfield sample was recovered from the 1200 block of Zion Road, and the Linwood sample was found in the 400 block of Sara Ann Court, health officials said.
Mosquito surveillance is underway. Area residents and businesses will be informed with educational materials, and additional control measures will be implemented, health officials said.
The virus is carried by infected mosquitos and can be transferred to birds, animals and humans, health officials said.
The county's health division is encouraging residents to use bug spray when outdoors and clear their property from standing water, which officials say is commonly known to be mosquito breeding grounds.
Gutters should also be unclogged, and damaged screen doors should be repaired to prevent mosquitos from entering the home, health officials said.
For more information about the virus, visit atlantic-county.org/public-health or call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971.
For assistance in removing stagnant puddles or floodwater on properties, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
