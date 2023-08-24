A batch of mosquito samples collected last week were confirmed positive for the West Nile virus, officials said Thursday.
The samples were collected from Head of the River Road in Corbin City and the intersection of West Faunce Landing Road and Sycamore Street in Absecon, Atlantic County officials said in a news release.
The samples from Absecon are the city's second this month to test positive for the virus, which has also appeared in specimens from Northfield and Egg Harbor City.
No other information about the positive test was released on Thursday.
Officials with both the county's health department and mosquito control division are undergoing surveillance efforts and implementing control measures.
County officials on Thursday urged the public to limit exposure to mosquitos by frequently using bug repellent and removing standing water from property.
The virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans, potentially causing serious illness and death.
