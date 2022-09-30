West Nile virus found at Birch Grove Park in Northfield

NORTHFIELD — A mosquito pool sample from the city's Birch Grove Park tested positive for West Nile virus on Tuesday, the Atlantic County Division of Health said.

Previous samples positive for the virus were collected from the city, as well as Mullica Township and Linwood, the Division said in a Friday news release.

Health officials have commissioned mosquito surveillance, implementing additional control tactics and providing informational materials about the virus to area businesses and residents, the Division said.

West Nile virus is carried through infected mosquitoes and oftentimes transmitted to birds, animals and humans.

The park is frequented by both the public and campers, and is often used as grounds for recreational activities, including fishing and hiking.

As a precaution, officials are encouraging the public to rid their grounds of potential mosquito-breeding water, as well as wear repellent outdoors, the Division said.

More information about the virus can be found online at aclink.org/publichealth or by calling the Division at 609-645-5971.