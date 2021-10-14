West Nile sample collected in Ventnor

A mosquito sample collected Oct. 6 from the 600 block of Kingsley Avenue in Ventnor became the latest positive test for West Nile virus, Atlantic County officials reported.

West Nile has been confirmed in 18 mosquito collections this year in the county, which includes Buena Borough, Egg Harbor City, Galloway Township, Hammonton, Hamilton Township, Mullica, Northfield, Somers Point, Weymouth Township and Ventnor.

Last week, there was one case of West Nile found in an Atlantic County resident, the first human case in the county since 2019.

West Nile is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to bids, animals and humans. There is no vaccine or specific treatment for West Nile. The best way to prevent the disease is by avoiding mosquitos.

Most infected humans will not develop symptoms, but those who do may experience fever, headache and body aches, skin rashes and swollen lymph glands. Most patients recover within two weeks. About one in every 150 people infected develop a serious illness.

Health officials encourage residents to reduce the risk of contracting and spreading the virus by using insect repellent outdoors, draining standing water, cleaning clogged gutters, and checking and repairing screen doors.