NORTHFIELD — A mosquito sample collected from Birch Grove Park tested positive for West Nile virus, Atlantic County officials said Friday.

The sample was collected Sept. 6 and confirmed positive Wednesday, officials said in a news release.

County officials have continued to monitor and control mosquito activity. Ground sprays in Absecon, Pleasantville, Linwood and Somers Point were conducted Thursday evening.

This is the third positive case of West Nile in Northfield, with other positive samples coming from the 1200 block of Zion Road and the 700 block of Debora Street. Other towns in Atlantic County to have positive cases are Absecon, Buena, Buena Vista Township, Corbin City, Egg Harbor City, Linwood and Pleasantville.

No human cases have been reported, officials added.

West Nile is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans, causing serious illness and even death. Health officials encourage residents to reduce their exposure by using insect repellent, draining standing water, cleaning clogged gutters, checking and repairing screen doors and cutting high grass in their yards.

Across the state this year, West Nile has been found in 525 mosquito samples compared with 472 mosquito samples this same time last year. Of the state’s 21 counties, only Cumberland has yet to report a positive sample.

For more information about West Nile, call the Atlantic County Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the county Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.