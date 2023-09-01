Atlantic County officials on Friday confirmed West Nile virus in two recent mosquito samples collected from Linwood and Buena Vista Township.

The Linwood sample was collected from the 300 block of Royal Avenue, and the Buena Vista Township sample was collected from Cushman Avenue and Cloverdale Lane. Both samples were confirmed positive for West Nile on Wednesday, the county Division of Public Health said in a news release.

West Nile was previously confirmed this year in mosquito samples collected in Northfield, Egg Harbor City, Corbin City and Absecon. There are no reported human cases of the virus this year, county health officials said.

Public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance and implementing additional control measures, the county said.

West Nile is carried by infected mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans, causing serious illness and even death. Health officials encourage residents to reduce their exposure to mosquitoes by using insect repellent whenever going outdoors, ridding properties of mosquito breeding grounds by draining standing water, cleaning clogged gutters, checking and repairing screen doors, and cutting high grass in their yards.

For more information about West Nile, call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. If you need assistance removing stagnant puddles or floodwater from your property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.

Changing climate gives mosquitoes more time to live each year Because of the heat-trapping effects of fossil fuel emissions, mosquitoes are here longer. By analyzing temperature and humidity trends from a station at Atlantic City International Airport, science and news group Climate Central found the mosquito season here is 23 days longer on average than it was in 1979.