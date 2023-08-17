A mosquito sample in Absecon tested positive Tuesday for West Nile virus, Atlantic County officials said.
The sample was collected from West Faunce Landing Road and Sycamore Street on Aug. 9. County public health and mosquito control officials are conducting mosquito surveillance and implementing additional control measures, the county said in a news release.
West Nile virus cases were recently found in Northfield and Egg Harbor City. There are no reported human cases at this time, health officials said.
The virus is carried by mosquitoes and can be transmitted to birds, animals and humans, potentially causing serious illness and death.
To reduce the risk of contracting the virus, health officials recommend residents use bug spray when outside, clear properties of standing water, clean clogged gutters, repair screen doors and cut high grass around their yards.
For more information about West Nile virus, call the Division of Public Health at 609-645-5971. For help removing stagnant water from a property, call the Office of Mosquito Control at 609-645-5948.
