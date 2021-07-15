West Cape May the latest to OK cannabis sales

WEST CAPE MAY — Supporters of a proposal to allow cannabis to be grown and sold in town cited the potential revenue and the borough’s history as an agricultural area.

Speakers on both sides of the issue had their say Wednesday evening during a public hearing on an ordinance allowing the use. Supporters outnumbered those in opposition, but some residents raised concerns about potential disruption to the borough and encouragement of drug use.

The meeting remained polite and low key, with speakers each waiting their turn to sit at a microphone separated from borough commissioners by a sheet of Plexiglas. In the end, the three-member governing body unanimously approved the ordinance, which will allow cannabis cultivation, retail sales and delivery services in the borough.

That makes West Cape May the second Cape May County town to say yes to cannabis sales, joining Lower Township, which approved its own ordinance July 6. Under the state law legalizing cannabis possession and licensed sales, towns have until Aug. 22 to decide whether to allow sales. If there is no decision by then, the sales will be allowed by default.