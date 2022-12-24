West Cape May receives certification from Sustainable Jersey

West Cape May received Sustainable Jersey Bronze Certification during the New Jersey State League of Municipalities Conference in November in Atlantic City. The borough is one of 81 municipalities to achieve certification in 2022.
To become certified by Sustainable Jersey, West Cape May submitted documentation showing completion of the required sustainability actions, in addition to demonstrating ongoing Green Team activities.
West Cape May accomplished three “priority” actions by developing an environmental resource inventory, creating a land use pledge and offering a prescription drug disposal.
For more information on Sustainable Jersey, visit SustainableJersey.com.
