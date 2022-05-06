West Cape May could see Cape May County’s first legal weed dispensaries, eventually

As expected, lines stretched well out the front doors of The Botanist in Egg Harbor Township for the first day of legal weed sales in New Jersey.

In almost two weeks since then, the lines have remained during the limited hours for sales to the recreational market, with typical waits of 45 minutes to an hour. Brian Sickora, the general manager for New Jersey, said he’s hired more staff with an aim of getting that wait down to 15 minutes to a half hour, but interest in the product remains strong, and so far, customers seem to accept that this will take longer than picking up a six-pack on the way home from work.

Sickora said one customer told him he drove an hour to get there. The two locations for the Botanist are among 12 licenses granted to existing medical marijuana facilities to sell to all adults.

For now, at least, the out-of-the-way facility in Egg Harbor Township is the closest location to buy legal cannabis for Cape May County residents, although that’s likely to change. The Borough Commission in West Cape May has supported two cannabis business proposals, a necessary step for those applying for licenses from the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission.

The governing body supported the license application for Potent Petal LLC and Shorehouse Canna, LLC, according to Mayor Carol Sabo.

“It’s part of the application packet. You need a letter of support from the municipality,” Sabo said. The resolutions state that the proposed businesses are in the areas approved by West Cape May for cannabis sales.

The borough decided against allowing cannabis sales on Broadway, the main commercial district through town, in part out of concern for traffic delays. Cannabis licenses are limited to the commercial zones along Sunset Boulevard and Park Boulevard.

Under New Jersey’s cannabis laws, there are benefits in the licensing process for minority or female-owned businesses and businesses owned by veterans, as well as for businesses to be located in impact zones, where state officials have determined the war on drugs had the most impact.

According to Sabo, disabled veterans are opening Shorehouse Canna, and Powerful Petal is woman owned.

The timeline for the approval of new dispensaries is not certain. The Cannabis Regulatory Control Commission next meets May 24, but that agenda has not been set.

Between March 15 and April 19, the state received 433 new applications for cannabis licenses, according to Toni-Anne Blake, a spokesperson for the commission. She could not say how many of those were for dispensaries, but expects most of them were.

While beach communities in Cape May County have said no to allowing cannabis sales, Lower Township voted to allow cannabis retail operations in two areas, in two commercial zones in North Cape May and on the long marshy stretch between the Garden State Parkway and the bridge to Wildwood Crest.

According to Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel, the idea was to avoid having cannabis dispensaries close to any houses. Sippel said this week that while the township has heard from several potential cannabis businesses, so far, none have asked for township support to acquire a license for a specific location.

Neighboring Middle Township has supported an application to grow cannabis at a former seafood processing plant, but so far has said no to cannabis sales. There’s a chance that could change.

According to Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue, cannabis sales are on the agenda for the next workshop meeting of township committee May 16.

He said the township said no to sales in order to meet a state-imposed deadline — otherwise they would be allowed by default — but added that elected officials said from the start that it would not be the final word on the issue.

Donohue said this week that officials want input from the public on whether to allow cannabis sales, and if so, where they should go. Several potential businesses have approached the township about opening a retail cannabis location already.

Insa, the Massachusetts company planning to open a marijuana cultivation facility at the former seafood processing plant on Indian Trail Road, has also expressed interest in a retail dispensary, but no location has been nailed down. The cultivation facility is still awaiting a state license.

Donohue said the company is getting close to closing on the Indian Trail Road site. First, the existing building will be demolished, he said.

In 2019, Emmett Vandergrift sought local support for a medical marijuana facility in Cape May County, to be called Evergreen Curative.

He is now a partner and CEO of Pigment Holdings, one of almost 100 companies to get a conditional cultivation license from the Cannabis Regulatory Commission to grow for the recreational market.

“We finally did it, after five years in the making,” Vandergrift said. The company has a 40-acre site in Commercial Township in Cumberland County, where he is now a resident, and plans for a large–scale facility there.

“We’re building everything from scratch. This is a very large construction project,” he said. The company will need to apply for an annual license from the state, and once it is eligible, it also plans to apply for a license to distribute.

Most communities have already banned smoking, vaping or otherwise using cannabis on public property, included the beaches this summer. But under New Jersey’s legalization, officials will not be able to keep people from possessing weed, or using it on private property.

Contact Bill Barlow: 609-272-7290 bbarlow@pressofac.com Twitter @jerseynews_bill

