West Atlantic City motel occupants rescued from floodwaters overnight Monday

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Seven people were evacuated from multiple motels on the Black Horse Pike, in the township's West Atlantic City neighborhood, when floodwaters caused by Monday night's storms entered multiple rooms.

Township police were called to the Travel Inn shortly after 11:30 p.m. and the Economy Inn at about 12:30 a.m., for reports of flooding in their motel room.

When police arrived they noticed flood waters flowing into some of the rooms.

A portion of the Black Horse Pike was already shut down because of flooding, police said.

Township police and firefighters from several fire departments checked The Economy Inn, Travel Inn, as well as the Bay Drive Motel.

The seven people evacuated were provided temporary shelter and were taken to a makeshift warming center by AtlantiCare, police said.

No one was injured during the evacuation process or by the floodwaters, police said.

Township emergency medical services also assisted firefighters and officers during the operation, police said.

