We're launching a hyper-local Current. Here's why

The Press of Atlantic City is launching a new community newspaper in South Jersey.

In the first week of October, The Current of Linwood, Northfield and Somers Point will arrive in every mailbox in those communities. It will be a true hyperlocal publication, focused on government and business and what’s happening in local schools.

Since July, editor Delaney Crawford has been busy getting to know the communities by attending and reporting on its meetings and profiling its leaders.

To make this commitment to a true community newspaper, we need to change a few things.

The biggest change will be that, in order to create this new experience, we must end the publication of our six remaining weekly Currents and Gazettes in Atlantic and Cape May counties.

We don’t make this decision lightly: The Press has had a role in publishing the Currents/Gazettes since 1997.

But in recent years, the weeklies have ceased being an independent news operation and instead have come to rely largely on press releases, submitted content and republished daily stories that originally appeared in The Press of Atlantic City.

Not surprisingly, the advertising support for these free weeklies has waned, as has their profitability. The signs have been clear for some time that something new is needed.

By refocusing our attention on a more hyper-local newspaper, one with its own staff and resources, we are building the next generation of sustainable local news. That next-gen newspaper will earn community support, become a “must read” publication and serve as a model that can be repeated again and again in other communities.

This new endeavor should not mean a reduction in our ability to report on community news. We have found new homes for much of the content that appeared previously in the Currents/Gazettes.

One such place will be in At The Shore, our weekly entertainment guide, which will expand its entertainment and events listings offerings. At The Shore can be found in news racks as free distribution, or delivered in Thursday’s edition of The Press of Atlantic City.

We are also expanding our coverage of local events through our Hometown section, which will now run seven days a week in The Press.

There is also The Press of Atlantic City.

Excuse the plug for a subscription to your local newspaper, but nobody covers South Jersey as deeply or as broadly as our newsroom does. Every day, our journalists are in the community, on the phones, attending meetings, reporting from the sidelines of high school sporting events and bringing back daily reports to you.

Because we live here, we understand what’s important, and we’re determined to cover the stories that matter most to you.

Thank you for your support. And look for updates in the coming days on where and how to get your information regarding your community news.

W.F. "Buzz" Keough is the executive editor of The Press of Atlantic City.