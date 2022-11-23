Wendel White and Vicki Gold Levi, 2 South Jersey historians, discuss history and its role today

Wendel White and Vicki Gold Levi have spent decades chronicling the history of South Jersey.

White is a South Jersey-based photographer, professor and author who has documented the Black experience in South Jersey. A board member on various nonprofit organizations, White's work has been featured in the Museum of Fine Art in Houston. His book, "Small Towns, Black Lives: African American Communities in Southern New Jersey," showcases the Black experience in South Jersey through interviews and photographs that reveal small previously unnoticed communities. As an extension to his book he has made a photo series, "Schools for the Colored," documenting the African-American landscape, such as schools that were previously segregated.

Levi, is a well-known Atlantic City historian, author, art curator and media consultant with a deep connection to the resort. Her father, Al Gold, held the title of the first photographer in Atlantic City from 1939-1964, a job he held while Levi was growing up and one that gave her a front-row seat to history. Vicki has written several books, including ones on Cuba and "Atlantic City: 125 years of Ocean Madness." She also served as a consultant for the HBO series "Boardwalk Empire."

Both White and Levi gave talks at Stockton University's art gallery on Oct. 27 showcasing their experiences as artists from South Jersey.

Vicki Gold Levi

Q: How did you get your start writing about the history of Atlantic City?

A: I'm from Atlantic City and my father was a chief photographer, that was my initial introduction and inspiration into the artist realm of Atlantic City I got my start at age 6 hosting my own radio show then I became an (assistant) to the first Jewish Miss America. Overall, I had a robust childhood. In my later years I met Susan D. and Lee Einsenburg and together we conceptualized and put together a montage of all the pictures we had of Atlantic City. Through that book ("Atlantic City: 125 Years of Ocean Madness") I became recognized as an Atlantic City historian and networked.

Q: What was your experience like being a historical consultant to HBO’s "Boardwalk Empire" series?

A: It was fabulous, a supportive management and set. As the set consultant I got to work with writers. I attended premier parties, I attended high profile events and was on a high-quality production set.

Q: What do your art lectures at Stockton University entail?

A: I start off with an introduction of my father's legacy and introducing the hosts of the art lecture, and historical figures who have come to Atlantic City, such as Nina Simone and then historical figures from AC such as the inventor of the barcode Norman Joseph Woodland. Then I discuss what future projects will entail and how historical figures will be incorporated into that. Sometimes I also discuss my upcoming projects. I have a cookbook in the works.

Q: Was it a full circle moment for you when your Cuban photography collection was featured in Vanity Fair?

A: I didn't get my whole collection featured, but I have been in Vanity Fair quite a bit. The inspiration for my Cuban photography series was from the beautiful graphics of Cuban nightlife and I started collecting archived Cuban photographs and memorabilia. I have given over 3,000 items to the exhibition. I am currently working on a Cuban dance and music collection. I gave a speech on Cuban influence on AC in its heyday during the Latin Influx.

Q: When you first got started In your career in the art field how did you feel that being a woman shaped that experience?

A: I'm grateful that I have never been penalized due to my womanhood and I think the reason I was shielded is because of my knowledge and the rarity of my high value of expertise. However I am sympathetic to women in that position because I understand that it's taxing.

Q: What do you think a key factor in your success was?

A: My curiosity and ability to incorporate that into my art.

Wendel White

Q: What was the writing process like for you while writing “Small Towns, Black lives: Communities in Southern Jersey?

A: It started as a visual photographic experience in rural New Jersey, however I received so much information and rich details that the photo series would not be able to incorporate certain aspects of the story. Since photos cannot tell the full story I then started a voice memos documentation showing the Black experience in rural New Jersey, and through that I was directed to the national archives in D.C. for Black veterans. With all the information I received I turned it into a book.

Q: What was your racial experience like growing up In New Jersey?

A: I was born in Newark. I grew up in NYC, Philly and N.J. and attended Montclair High School. The Black experience in suburban and urban communities was vastly different. However, my family roots went down to North Carolina because my great grandfather bought property there after the Civil War, and I spent time there throughout my childhood. In my adult years I had a full circle moment when I came across a photo series of a young Black photographer in San Francisco documenting Black life in the 60s and personal pictures of the Black Panthers. It was a parallel to my experience across the nation documenting my life and experiences in the 1960s.

Q: How did you feel about being Black in your youth?

A: In my formative years in Philly there was backlash from my peers who were active in political movements. From my parents side I received the message of being involved in Black empowerment in a more conventional way such as focusing on voting and electing liberal politicians. I was also exposed to the secular division Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, the Black Panthers and other Black power movements. It was a mixed and complicated experience. I ran into racism and allies. Back then it was clear cut racism and the urgency to fix it was very black and white.

Q: How do you think being African American shaped your experiences in South Jersey?

A: When I came to teach at Stockton it was my first time living in this area. I didn't realize how rural this part of the state was. I also did not realize how little resources get distributed and economic inequality was prevalent. There were a lot of small Black enclaves who made their own communities which started in the 1850s when the Black community gained affluence and brought properties up North. I also got exposed to Black Jewish settlements and Black resorts. I was exposed to a different type of Black experience.

Interviews by Press of Atlantic City intern Samarah McKnight.