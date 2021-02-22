Wellington Ave. detours to continue for at least a week due to sewer break

VENTNOR — Detours will continue in the Heights as repairs to a sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington Avenue on Sunday could take more than a week, police Chief Doug Biagi said Monday.
"It’s a huge project," Biagi said. "It's not something small that’s going to be fixed overnight."
The six-block section of Wellington Avenue between Dorset and Victoria avenues was closed Sunday to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the Atlantic County Utilities Authority learned of the leak.
The leak is somewhere along the 12-inch sewer main and there is a partial collapse in the roadway. Biagi said police suspect recent pile driving activity related to home raising in the area may have contributed to the damage.
The road surface will have to be torn up in order to find and repair the leak, he said.
A section of Wellington Avenue in Ventnor was closed Sunday after the Atlantic County Utilit…
Ventnor Police Capt. Joe Fussner said most traffic going into Ventnor along Wellington will be diverted onto North Little Rock Avenue to Burk Avenue then onto Dorset.
The section of the roadway that is closed serves as a main thoroughfare for those driving to Ventnor, Margate or Longport from the Atlantic City Expressway and the Black Horse Pike.
The shopping center, which includes an Acme and other stores, remains open, but police asked that those who can use Albany Avenue do so.
"We're trying to urge people who are trying to cut through Ventnor Heights, don’t do that," Fussner said.
Lafayette Utility has been contracted to complete the repairs. More information will be available later Monday, Biagi said.
ACUA Communications Manager Amy Menzel said the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, local health departments and the office of emergency management have all been notified.
The break has no impact on the quality of drinking water, but water testing may be conducted as a precaution near the leak.
If recreation activities in nearby waterways would be temporarily suspended, notification will be posted, Menzel said.
Menzel also asked that Ventnor, Margate and Longport residents conserve water to help minimize the amount of wastewater that would sent through the area where the leak is located.
Contact Mark Melhorn: 609-272-7179
Twitter @ACPressMelhorn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.