Wellington Ave. detours to continue for at least a week due to sewer break

VENTNOR — Detours will continue in the Heights as repairs to a sewer line leak that closed a section of Wellington Avenue on Sunday could take more than a week, police Chief Doug Biagi said Monday.

"It’s a huge project," Biagi said. "It's not something small that’s going to be fixed overnight."

The six-block section of Wellington Avenue between Dorset and Victoria avenues was closed Sunday to vehicle and pedestrian traffic after the Atlantic County Utilities Authority learned of the leak.

The leak is somewhere along the 12-inch sewer main and there is a partial collapse in the roadway. Biagi said police suspect recent pile driving activity related to home raising in the area may have contributed to the damage.

The road surface will have to be torn up in order to find and repair the leak, he said.

Ventnor Police Capt. Joe Fussner said most traffic going into Ventnor along Wellington will be diverted onto North Little Rock Avenue to Burk Avenue then onto Dorset.

The section of the roadway that is closed serves as a main thoroughfare for those driving to Ventnor, Margate or Longport from the Atlantic City Expressway and the Black Horse Pike.