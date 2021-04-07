Well-known Ocean City police officer facing sexual assault charges

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A veteran Ocean City Police Officer has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and several other counts following an investigation into a reported sexual relationship with a juvenile, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.

Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora, was arrested Wednesday after turning himself into the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.

In addition to the aggravated sexual assault charge, Rolls is also facing one count of sexual assault, two separate counts of official misconduct, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.

A request to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office for more information regarding the charges and the arrest was not immediately returned. Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen has been contacted for comment on the charges Rolls is facing and the status of his employment.