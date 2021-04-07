Well-known Ocean City police officer facing sexual assault charges

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A veteran Ocean City Police Officer has been charged with aggravated sexual assault and several other counts following an investigation into a reported sexual relationship with a juvenile, Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey H. Sutherland said.
Sgt. Tyrone Rolls, 50, of Marmora, was arrested Wednesday after turning himself into the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office.
In addition to the aggravated sexual assault charge, Rolls is also facing one count of sexual assault, two separate counts of official misconduct, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of aggravated assault of a domestic violence victim.
A request to the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office for more information regarding the charges and the arrest was not immediately returned. Ocean City spokesman Doug Bergen has been contacted for comment on the charges Rolls is facing and the status of his employment.
Rolls is a well-respected member of the Ocean City Police Department and of the Ocean City community, serving a youth mentor. He has been a police officer in New Jersey for 24 years and according to state pension records earns a salary of $129,364 a year from his position in Ocean City. In addition, he was also the co-owner of local youth sports training business called RA Development Academy, the business website and social media pages for which are no longer active.
Over the summer, Rolls made headlines after making an impassioned speech during a Black Lives Matter protest, but prior to that, he has been recognized by several city organizations for his community work including the Ocean City High School Alumni Association and the Knights of Columbus and has received the city's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Recognition Award and the Lonnie Allgood ‘Dreams for Kids’ Community Hero Award. He was also presented a "Key to the City" from Mayor Jay Gillian and has been featured in a display at the Ocean City Historical Museum.
Rolls is currently lodged in the Cape May County jail pending court proceedings.
Anyone who has additional information relating to this investigation should contact the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office at 609-465-1135, or report it anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff’s Tip Line at cmcsheriff.net and click on anonymous tip, or through the Cape May County Crime Stoppers, 609-889-3597.
This story is developing, check back for updates.
Contact Claire Lowe: 609-272-7251
Twitter @clairelowe
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.