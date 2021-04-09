Weekly science program at Avalon's Surfside Park

AVALON - “Beachside Science at Surfside Park," presented by the Wetlands Institute and sponsored by the borough's Environmental Commission, will be held this spring and summer at Surfside Park, 30th Street and the beach.
The free program held May 19th, June 16th, July 21st, August 18th, and September 15th.
Topics include, “What is a Barrier Island, and Why Are Living Fossils Here?” , “A Diamond in the Dunes–The Northern Diamondback Terrapin” , “Shorebird Babies ‘R Us–The Birds That Rely on the Jersey Shore to Nest” and more. For more information go the Wetlands Institute's website.
