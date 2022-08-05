Weekly food distribution at Bangladesh Community Center feeds neighborhood

ATLANTIC CITY — Paula Lunengas never imagined she’d be standing in line for food at the Bangladesh Community Center, but after much of her family died from COVID during the pandemic, she’ll take any of the help she can get to alleviate her woes.

Lunengas, who lives in Chelsea where the center is located, said she lost cousins, uncles, aunts and others to the pandemic, but a little more than a year ago when her husband lost his battle with COVID-19, things really got bad.

She said paying bills and keeping her household of four afloat has been challenging to do by herself.

“What they give for social security isn’t enough,” said Lunengas, 64. “It’s just enough to pay for the mortgage and bills, but ever since my husband passed, mostly everything is going towards the mortgage. That’s why I’m here.”

Lunengas, along with at least 30 other people, stood outside the Bangladesh Community Center on Fairmont Avenue in Thursday morning’s heat, patiently waiting for the food distribution to begin.

“Everybody can come,” said president of the Bangladesh Association of Atlantic County, Mohammed Islam, who has been conducting the food distribution at the center for about three and a half years now. “We want to make sure that not just this community, but all of Atlantic City gets their fair share.”

Islam said about 200 to 400 people come out each week to seek aid for themselves or their families. He estimates that in turn, thousands of children, spouses and family members with food insecurities are given a little relief.

The weekly food distribution is hosted by the Bangladesh Association of Atlantic County in partnership with several organizations. The food distribution varies from week to week. Often different organizations such as Atlantic City’s Multicultural Affairs and Services are on hand to help residents fill out paperwork and gain access to social services whenever they can.

The Atlantic County Sherriff’s Office also participates weekly to help people in the diverse Chelsea community get services they need.

“The system is difficult to navigate mainly because of the language barrier,” said Chief Warrant Officer Timothy Reed of the Atlantic County Sherriff’s Office.

The Atlantic County Sherriff’s Office has community healthcare workers at the food distribution every week to assist residents not only with access to healthy food, but also with other social services, COVID-19 vaccinations, education and services under the Sherriff’s Office new Hope Exists program.

The program helps people in underserved and hard-to-reach communities get access to COVID-related services, including vaccinations, booster shots and necessary health screenings. The program also targets people who are particularly at-risk of dying from COVID due to underlying health concerns like obesity and diabetes, helping them to reduce their risks for severe COVID by providing them with access and information on services, helping them fill out paperwork and translating important health documents.

Other organizations like South Jersey Family Medical volunteers and Rowan University’s School of Osteopathic Medicine students occasionally offer COVID vaccinations and booster shots, provide routine medical screenings like blood pressure checks.

About 20 interns and volunteers from the Bangladesh Association of Atlantic County, South Jersey Family Medical, Rowan University and the Atlantic County’s Sherriff’s Office help out at the community center.

“We have every culture here, so with our weekly outreach we’ve built connections with the community,” said Catherine Biglan, one of the community health workers in the Hope Exists program. “We see them every week, so now people feel comfortable asking for our help.”

Biglan said the connection they’ve built with the community has allowed residents to feel comfortable asking volunteers at the food distribution for help getting vaccinated, transportation to doctor’s appointments, getting medication, and more.

Hope Exists, along with the Bangladesh Community Center and the Bangladesh Association of Atlantic County also deliver food to residents who cannot get to the event, but reach out for help.

The Community FoodBank of New Jersey provides the weekly food distribution with foods like rice, pasta, milk, and many other goods.

This was Lunengas’ second time at the Bangladesh Center’s weekly food distribution.

“The food helps a lot,” said Lunengas referring to feeding her family, which includes her daughter, son and granddaughter, Ailena, 4, since getting food at the center is easier to get than access to Medicaid, food stamps and other welfare programs. “When I don’t have little things like vegetables, fruit or milk for my girl, I come here.”

It was David Quintero’s first time at the Bangladesh Community Center’s food distribution event. The last time he tried to get assistance, he was late and missed out.

“The economic situation for everyone is difficult right now,” said Quintero, who decided to come on his day off from cleaning hotel rooms at the Claridge to get food assistance for his wife and two kids.

He said he decided to come to the food bank figuring if he saved on food, he would have more money for other things like paying his gas bill, since he has to pay more for air conditioning in the summertime.

“Everything’s going up. Gas is going up, food is going up. This shows how difficult everyone’s situation is,” said Quintero as he referred to the line of people waiting for help Thursday morning. “I just hope what they give me is enough.”

The Bangladesh Community Center and Bangladesh Association of Atlantic County provide several community outreach events to help residents in need, but the food distribution at the community center is every Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The little bit of help I can get is nice,” said Lunengas.