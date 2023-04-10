HAMMONTON — A pair of detours are set to be in place this week while work is being done on Third Street, Atlantic County officials said on Monday.
Until Friday, the road will be detoured between Fairview Avenue and Old Forks Road from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. as part of a county road widening project that is being done. Local traffic will be allowed northbound from Fairview Avenue only, but side street closures will be implemented during work hours, officials said in a news release.
On Wednesday, another detour will be in effect for eastbound traffic between Fairview and Pratt streets. Both southbound and eastbound traffic will also be detoured between Fairview and Cottage Avenue from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for drainage work.
Local northbound and westbound traffic will be permitted from Cottage Avenue only.
Officials advise drivers to plan accordingly or use another route during their commutes.
