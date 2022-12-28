 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weeklong detour planned in Ventnor

VENTNOR CITY — A detour will be in place in the city for the next week to accommodate a construction project on South Dorset Avenue.

Work will take place on South Dorset, between Ventnor and Atlantic avenues. Construction is expected to run from  7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily for the next week.

Traffic is being taken a different route by detour signs, city police said on Wednesday.

While traffic has access to the detour, police are asking that alternate routes be used to help prevent delays during the road work.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

