Offshore wind power opponents scheduled a waterfront protest starting at 11 a.m. Saturday, with plans for participants to gather on beaches throughout South Jersey.

Hundreds of people have expressed interest in the event on social media. Online details of the plans call for participants to line up on the beaches for about 10 minutes. Beach tags will be needed on beaches where they are required, and the organizers hope for participants on beaches the length of the state.

Some have posted plans to gather in Ocean City, Wildwood Crest, on Long Beach Island and on Atlantic County beaches.

“This is not just an Ocean City event. This is all New Jersey beaches and beyond,” said Adrienne Possenti, a Vineland resident who is helping organize the Ocean City gathering. But she said the Ocean City gathering is particularly urgent as the plans call for cables to pass under the city to bring offshore wind power to the grid.

“If we can stop that, we stop the rest of the project,” Possenti said Wednesday.

Ocean City and Cape May County have resisted allowing those cables. Ocean Wind 1 has taken the local governments to court in hopes of forcing them to issue permits for the project to begin preparation work for the cables.

The organization Protect Our Coast has shared details of the protest plans. In Ocean City, plans are for participants to gather at the 14th Street beach before the start of the event. Possenti said that organization is supporting the Saturday event but is not sponsoring it.

Advance information includes a warning that access to beaches from 14th Street to 19th Street is restricted because of the endangered piping plover, which nests on the beach.

Wind power company sues Cape May County over permitting delay Ocean Wind 1, the entity owned by Danish energy company Ørsted that's building offshore wind farms along the Jersey Shore, is suing Cape May County officials for not following permitting requests and procedures ordered by state regulators.

“Save our ocean from industrialization,” reads a flyer about the event.

Plans for energy generating wind turbines off the coast have proven deeply controversial in New Jersey’s coastal communities, with several local governments stating opposition to them, and others raising concerns about the potential impact on tourism, wildlife and the region’s fishing industry.

Possenti indicated she is passionate about standing in the way of the plans.

“The public is generally uninformed of what is being done to us, and our ocean, and to the life within it,” she said. “This is a travesty being shoved down the throats of the New Jersey citizens.”

The Ocean Wind 1 project recently received federal approvals to begin work. The furthest along of the planned projects, it is expected to begin generating power in 2025, with 98 large turbines built on monopiles off the beach.

As proposed, the wind farm will generate enough electricity to power a half-million homes, part of a commitment from Gov. Phil Murphy to move the state’s power supply to renewable sources.

Murphy, and other supporters of the offshore projects, argue a move away from fossil fuels is vital, as carbon emissions continue to contribute to a warming planet. Some climate scientists say the past week was the hottest on Earth for as long as there are records, possibly in eons, although there is not a consensus on that claim.

But there is a global consensus that temperatures continue to rise, and that warming oceans will mean more flooding and more powerful storms hitting coastal communities.

Ocean City calls wind power plans ‘a crazy gamble’ With a wind power project proposed off the beach taking a big step forward this week, Ocean City Mayor Jay Gillian on Thursday criticized the approval process and called offshore energy production “a crazy gamble.”

Opponents of the plans, including Protect Our Coast and others, argue wind power is unreliable and more expensive for consumers than other sources of electricity.

The turbines are expected to be visible from the beach.