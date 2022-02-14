 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Weekend car crash in Pleasantville caused by 'diabetic emergency,' police say

PLEASANTVILLE — An Egg Harbor Township man was injured in a single motor vehicle crash on the Black Horse Pike in the city Saturday morning.

Dominick DeCarlo, 86, was driving westbound toward the township shortly before 11 a.m. when police say he suffered a "diabetic emergency" and struck a sign at New Road and the Pike. The vehicle continued west until it entered the Pleasantville Shopping Center and collided with a concrete base of the light pole before striking an enclosed trailer near the shopping center's Taco Bell restaurant.

DeCarlo was extracted from the vehicle by city firefighters. He was conscious and alert when he was transported to the Atlanticare Regional Medical Center, City Division, and suffered no serious injuries, police said.

Anyone with any additional information is encouraged to contact Traffic Safety Officer Marlon Hernandez by calling city police, at 609 641-6100, or emailing supervisor@pleasantvillepd.org.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

