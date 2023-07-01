ATLANTIC CITY — Plenty of events and activities, including a torch-lighting ceremony and procession on the Boardwalk on Friday, awaited the 8,000 people in town for the 43rd annual North American Bengali Conference.

It was the third time the city has hosted the conference — named for a region bordering India and Bangladesh in South Asia. The conference was first held here in 1981.

But it was the first time in its history the event featured a Celebration of Freedom ceremony.

The ceremony celebrated not only America's independence during Fourth of July weekend but also colonial India's independence from the British Empire over 75 years ago, in 1947, said Milton Chowdhury, the regional director of operations for the conference.

"The light from the torches signifies the light of freedom," said Chowdhury. "It brings hope."

The ceremony started at Bader Field and made its way to the Albany Avenue Boardwalk. After a couple of light Bengali cultural chants, the group made its way down to Kennedy Plaza for a light procession and the finishing of the torch ceremony.

Somali Nendy, of Scotch Plains, Union County, was happy she attended the unique, diverse event.

"This has bought people in the community together, not just from New Jersey, but from all over the country," said Nendy, who was accompanied by her husband and two daughters, Iona, 13, and Ava, 5. "There are pockets of the community all over, but those different pockets are isolated."

Nendy said local Bengali organizations host community events throughout the year but the most happen during November and October for the Goddess of Power, Durga's celebration.

"A lot of the time, there are seven to eight different events happening at one time, not just in New Jersey, but all over, so it's hard to meet everyone in the community," Nendy added. "It's great that this one event is happening at a different time of year than when they usually host them, so it allows us to come together and meet others in the community."

Dozens of women dressed in brightly colored, traditional cotton and silk Bengal sarees sang in harmony while men dressed in customary dhoti pants and punjabi tops clapped in unison.

Biplab Pebeb, the president of Sree Sree Gita Sangha, a Bangladeshi Hindu group that hosted the conference, beat the traditional two-headed dhol drum as people marched in unison. Some people carried artifacts, while others held signs featuring famous Bengali leaders, such as Sheikh Mubiur Rahman, known as the "Father of the Nation."

Nendy said it was also a great way for her two daughters to learn more about their Bengali culture.

"I came here from India, and my kids were born here, so they have no other way to know about the culture other than what we teach them," said Nendy, whose older daughter participated in a ceremonial dance.

"She's not only learning the dance, but she's with people from different backgrounds, who range in different ages, and is learning from them. She even tries to learn the language more and watch the older movies. And that makes my job exposing her to the culture easier. I'm appreciative of the event for the culture."

The conference, including concert performances, was scheduled to end Sunday.

PHOTOS Bengali torch procession and ceremony in Atlantic City