A torch procession and ceremony were held on the Boardwalk as part of the 43rd North American Bengali Conference in Atlantic City on Friday. The conference, held in Atlantic City for the third time since 1981, was expected to draw 8,000 people.
Matthew Strabuk Photos, Staff Photographer
Biplab Pebeb, president of the Sree Sree Gita Sangha group based in Atlantic City, with his drum at the Boardwalk event.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Edison resident Kiansha Mondal, 2, rides along the shoulders of her dad, Pritam, and gets a better view of all the festivities.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
The 43rd North American Bengali Conference featured celebrations of independence and culture along the Atlantic City Boardwalk.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
The Nendy family, of Union, from left: Iona, 13, Somali, Ava, 5, and Aloke. "This has bought people in the community together, not just from New Jersey, but from all over the country," Somali said.
Matthew Strabuk, Staff Photographer
Celebrating at the conference were, from left, Bithi Mukhopadhyay and Bhaskar Mukhopadhyay, both of Virginia, and Bijali Sinha and Manju Sinha, both of New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY — Plenty of events and activities, including a torch-lighting ceremony and procession on the Boardwalk on Friday, awaited the 8,000 people in town for the 43rd annual North American Bengali Conference.
It was the third time the city has hosted the conference — named for a region bordering India and Bangladesh in South Asia. The conference was first held here in 1981.
But it was the first time in its history the event featured a Celebration of Freedom ceremony.
The ceremony celebrated not only America's independence during Fourth of July weekend but also colonial India's independence from the British Empire over 75 years ago, in 1947, said Milton Chowdhury, the regional director of operations for the conference.
"The light from the torches signifies the light of freedom," said Chowdhury. "It brings hope."
The ceremony started at Bader Field and made its way to the Albany Avenue Boardwalk. After a couple of light Bengali cultural chants, the group made its way down to Kennedy Plaza for a light procession and the finishing of the torch ceremony.
Somali Nendy, of Scotch Plains, Union County, was happy she attended the unique, diverse event.
"This has bought people in the community together, not just from New Jersey, but from all over the country," said Nendy, who was accompanied by her husband and two daughters, Iona, 13, and Ava, 5. "There are pockets of the community all over, but those different pockets are isolated."
Nendy said local Bengali organizations host community events throughout the year but the most happen during November and October for the Goddess of Power, Durga's celebration.
"A lot of the time, there are seven to eight different events happening at one time, not just in New Jersey, but all over, so it's hard to meet everyone in the community," Nendy added. "It's great that this one event is happening at a different time of year than when they usually host them, so it allows us to come together and meet others in the community."
Dozens of women dressed in brightly colored, traditional cotton and silk Bengal sarees sang in harmony while men dressed in customary dhoti pants and punjabi tops clapped in unison.
Biplab Pebeb, the president of Sree Sree Gita Sangha, a Bangladeshi Hindu group that hosted the conference, beat the traditional two-headed dhol drum as people marched in unison. Some people carried artifacts, while others held signs featuring famous Bengali leaders, such as Sheikh Mubiur Rahman, known as the "Father of the Nation."
Nendy said it was also a great way for her two daughters to learn more about their Bengali culture.
"I came here from India, and my kids were born here, so they have no other way to know about the culture other than what we teach them," said Nendy, whose older daughter participated in a ceremonial dance.
"She's not only learning the dance, but she's with people from different backgrounds, who range in different ages, and is learning from them. She even tries to learn the language more and watch the older movies. And that makes my job exposing her to the culture easier. I'm appreciative of the event for the culture."
The conference, including concert performances, was scheduled to end Sunday.
PHOTOS Bengali torch procession and ceremony in Atlantic City
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
A torch procession and ceremony were held on the Boardwalk as part of the 43rd North American Bengali Conference in Atlantic City on Friday. The conference, held in Atlantic City for the third time since 1981, was expected to draw 8,000 people.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.