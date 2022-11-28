Week-long, daytime closure of Chestnut Neck Road starts Tuesday

PORT REPUBLIC — A stretch of Chestnut Neck Road in the city will be closed 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Tuesday and through Friday.

The closing will allow construction workers to complete a paving, milling and drainage project.

The job is part of a $7.2 million state-funded project to improve drainage conditions on Route 30 in Atlantic County and other locations in Atlantic, Cap May, Cumberland and Salem counties, the state Department of Transportation said on Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, South State Inc., NJDOT's contractor, will close half of Chestnut Neck Road southbound about 100 feet before where the road meets Route 9.

Access will be maintained for residents and local businesses, NJDOT said.

Drivers are asked to slow down, use caution and expect delays when traveling through the work zone, or plan to use a different route, NJDOT said.

The length of the project could change due to weather or other factors, NJDOT said.